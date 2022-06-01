The Indian code opens this June 1st

Unchanged login for Nifty50It starts the session on Wednesday, June 1 with a variation 0.06%Until then 16,594.40 points, After the start of the opening session. Analyzing this data with previous dates, The Nifty50 The table is changing compared to the previous day, where there was a decline of 1.89%, a trend that could not be coordinated recently.

Last week, The Nifty50 Has recorded an increase 3.55%So in the last year it has maintained an even higher rise 8.19%. The Nifty50 Stands a 9.36% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 5.15% Than its lowest price this year (15,782.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code An indicator of how the value of a particular asset is generatedIt therefore uses data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics There are some indices that take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And they allow for a comparison between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses

There are various symbols in mankind at present Can be integrated based on geography, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the market capitalization of each company that integrates is an important component. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Listed companies are required Present the balance Its composition. This report should be published every three or six months.

To read a stock index, you need to examine its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on security prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, this may seem wrong.

If one index rises 500 points in one day and the other receives only 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. But if the first day starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms the gains for the second one can be calculated to be higher.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Which is made up of 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Is finally coming Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Which is listed as the most significant in China, made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 Most Powerful Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

