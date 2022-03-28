The Indian code opens on March 28th

Open the session without changes Nifty50The session begins with a variation on Monday, March 28th 0.05%Until then 17,143.70 points, After opening. Compared to the previous days, the Nifty50 Four sessions fall in a row.

In the last seven days, the Nifty50 Accumulates increase 0.15%So on a year-on-year basis it still maintains a high 16.28%. The Nifty50 Stands a 6.36% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 8.07% Than its lowest price for the current year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a particular property changesIt uses data from different companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics Some indices, such as those with the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry, consider only a few stocks to determine their value, or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to compare returns to risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully examined how the company’s shares went up or down together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are currently various codes They can be grouped according to their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how to study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the stock market relative to the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

To read the stock index, you need to analyze its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it may be a source of misunderstanding.

If one code gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms the gains for the latter can be considered significant.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, appear Nasdaq 100It is associated with 100 large non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. Also, The SSE composite code, Can be considered China’s pioneer, made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 Most Powerful Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Finally, there are other types of global stock indices such as MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

