The Indian anti-corruption body has questioned the Congress leader

This content was published on Jul 21, 2022 – 08:30

New Delhi, July 21 (EFE) .- Congress Party (INC) President and Leader of the Opposition Sonia Gandhi appeared at a government agency on Thursday amid complaints of political harassment and protests in a corruption case involving alleged money laundering. His followers in different parts of the country.

The Member of Parliament and leader of India’s most prominent political dynasty visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in India’s capital this morning with his children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, shown live in Delhi. NDTV Television.

The opposition leader was called to testify about the debt management of the National Herald, a newspaper founded in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first president after independence from the British Empire in 1947.

Apart from the four defendants, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were indicted for embezzlement in 2015 after they were “personally” condemned in January 2013 by prominent politician Subramanian Swamy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). .

Swamy decried that after taking the equivalent of about $83,000 through intermediary companies, the Congress party managed assets of about 332 million.

Ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s appearance today, Congress supporters staged protests in various parts of the country, including in the cities of New Delhi and Bombay (West).

“The Modi government has unleashed a relentless campaign of revenge against its political opponents and critics by abusing the intelligence agencies,” the Congress said in a statement.

“Prominent leaders of various political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to unprecedented harassment,” the organization noted, more than a month after Rahul Gandhi was forced to testify in the same case.

For his part, former BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a press conference, insisted that the opposition Congress party’s protests were a “perversion of the country’s laws and institutions” and that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had been released on bail. . EFE

(Photo)(Video)

