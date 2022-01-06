The incidence of corona in India has increased tenfold in the last eight days

Bangalore (India). EFE / EPA / JAGADEESH NV



In India, 90,928 new corona virus cases were reported on Thursday in the last 24 hours, an increase of more than 50% in a single day., Which shows the speed at which the disease is spreading and pushes the country into its third wave.

That is what it means The number of cases registered by the Asian nation eight days ago has increased by ten, Though More than half of the adults have already received the full course of vaccination, And herd immunity data indicate that more than half of the population has already developed antibodies to the disease, according to official data.

Cities will soon become major sources of infection. With 10,665 new infections in the last 24 hours, New Delhi today saw its biggest improvement, almost 100% more than the previous day.

A month ago there were less than fifty cases, the worst and fastest deterioration in the city in a long time.

People shop in a crowded market on January 6, 2022 in Kolkata, India amid the spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19). REUTERS / RUBAK D CHOUDHI

Status of Maharashtra, In which the financial city Bombay is the capital. This is an even worse situation with 26,538 cases It avoids an average of 700 infections The diaries were executed in the most efficient manner.

The boom coincides with a big one The existence of a new Omicron variant in these regions. There are 797 and 465 variants in two places, Maharashtra and Delhi, respectively.

This variant entered the country in early December last year, although international commercial flights have been suspended for almost two years, and there is only a low income of the population due to bilateral agreements with many countries.

Between the beginning of the catastrophic second wave of the corona virus, between April and May, the cases operated on that occasion by the delta variation were already equal to the country’s records, though. Hospital admissions data are relatively limited.

On January 6, 2022, in Ahmedabad, India, in the context of the spread of the corona virus disease (COVID-19), a social activist helped to wear a safety mask while distributing masks free of charge. REUTERS / Amit Dave

The national capital, with more than 9,000 hospital beds for Kovit-19 patients, occupies only 782 square feet, 22 of which are with intensive life support.

In this country of 1,350 million people A total of 482,876 people have died from the corona virus in two years, and more than 35 million positive cases have been confirmed..

The first year is about to begin, The country’s vaccination campaign has vaccinated more than 620 million people with two doses of the vaccine and at least 871 million with a single dose..

(With information from EFE)

Continue reading: