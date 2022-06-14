The headline inflation gauge slows slightly, but remains uncomfortably high

The Producer Price Index, which measures wholesale prices before goods and services reach consumers, rose 10.8% in May from a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While this is lower than the adjusted rise of 10.9% reported in April reading , still high by historical standards. The producer price index did not register a double increase in data going back to 2009 until last December.

“The continued rise in producer costs suggests that consumers will find little relief from inflation in the coming months as these costs exceed those costs,” said Kurt Rankin, chief economist at PNC.

While the PPI measures wholesale prices, not the retail prices paid by consumers, it has an ultimate impact on consumers and the economy in general.

