infinite aura343 Industries Season 2 won’t be coming with the online co-op campaign when it launches on May 3 announce. It is slated for a “later” release during Season 2, with no word on an exact release date.

“It will take more time to get a high-quality, full-featured co-op experience on a four-player network”

Joseph Staten, Chief Creative Officer infinite aura 343 says it “aims to introduce the campaign network collaboration later in season two,” but it won’t collect them at launch. It’s unclear if the split-screen and online co-op campaign will launch simultaneously, though, with Staten only mentioning the network’s collaboration as slated for release during Season 2.

“It will take more time to reach a high-quality, full-featured co-op experience for a 4-player network in a huge open world. infinite aura,” explains Staten in the post. “We are also committed to a great two-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One to Xbox Series X — the campaign’s wide-open, non-linear sections present some of the big split-screen challenges that took time. We’ll have more time to solve it.”

Staten also provides an update on Forge, which is still on track for a Season 3 release. Staten says a small group of players is currently testing the Level Editor, with public trips planned “later this year.” At launch, Season 2 will introduce a new arena and Big Team Battle maps called Catalyst and Breaker, respectively. In addition to the long-awaited return of King of the Hill, Season 2 will also introduce two new game modes: Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing, which 343 describes as a “free-for-all elimination mode.”

infinite aura Officially launched last december Without a forge and a cooperative campaign. 343 Industries has set the co-op campaign with an initial time for the second season’s release, but its release has been delayed again after that The developers decided to extend the first season until May.