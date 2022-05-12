The Grizzlies played Whoop That Trick during the blast... Draymond Green and Stephen Curry loved it

The Golden State Warriors entered the semifinals for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals with a score of 3-1, with a chance to finish the playoff round for the Memphis Grizzlies.

before the possible chain closer, Stephen Curry Kendra Andrews gave an insight into the Golden State’s mindset saying:

“Go with this trick! That’s our plan.”

“Woo That Trick” is a song by Memphis-born rapper Al Capone. It was also presented by Terrence Howard in “Hustle & Flow”. It has since become the unofficial anthem for the Grizzlies played at FedExForum during late game moments.

Unfortunately for Curry & Co. The game did not go as planned. The Grizzlies hit 134-95 to avoid disqualification.

Memphis hit the ground running, scoring 77 first-half points, the second-most in a playoff ever by any team facing an elimination, while the Warriors put together 50 points.

The home team didn’t slow down in the second half either. They advanced by as much as 55 points – the second biggest advance at any point from a playoff game over the past 25 years.

The 39-point win by the Grizzlies is the biggest win for any team in this post-season.

Late in the fourth quarter, the home audience rejoiced as the song blasted across the arena. Despite the helplessness, Kari and Draymond Green Seems to enjoy the hymn.