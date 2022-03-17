The Giants sign the end of Ricky Seals Jones’ court

The Giants went to free agency in need of a court ending, since they wouldn’t bring back Evan Ingram (he signed with Jaguar), they released Kyle Rudolph and also split from Caden Smith. After those cuts, they added a player in that position Wednesday night when they agreed terms with Ricky Sales-Jones, who joins his fifth team in his six-year career.

Seals-Jones, 27, has 90 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 54 games, and has played for the Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs and Washington.

Ricky Sells Jones Getty Images

In the second week of last season, Seals-Jones had a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in a 30-29 Giants loss at the FedExField—the best (worst?) game in memory to call up Dexter Lawrence for a slip-on penalty on a waste. A field goal by Dustin Hopkins in the last seconds. After the execution was delayed, Hopkins hit the match-winning field goal with the time up.

Seals-Jones was a wide receiver at Texas A&M and went without drafting. He had 34 receptions for the Cardinals in 2018. He scored 30 times last season.

At 6 feet 5 and 243 pounds, Seals-Jones is more of a tight spot than a blocker. He played for The Chiefs in 2020 when Mike Kafka, the new Attack on Titans coordinator, was the Kansas City quarterback coach and passing coordinator.