The Giants sign the end of Ricky Seals Jones’ court

The Giants went to free agency in need of a court ending, since they wouldn’t bring back Evan Ingram (he signed with Jaguar), they released Kyle Rudolph and also split from Caden Smith. After those cuts, they added a player in that position Wednesday night when they agreed terms with Ricky Sales-Jones, who joins his fifth team in his six-year career.
Seals-Jones, 27, has 90 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 54 games, and has played for the Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs and Washington.
In the second week of last season, Seals-Jones had a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in a 30-29 Giants loss at the FedExField—the best (worst?) game in memory to call up Dexter Lawrence for a slip-on penalty on a waste. A field goal by Dustin Hopkins in the last seconds. After the execution was delayed, Hopkins hit the match-winning field goal with the time up.
Seals-Jones was a wide receiver at Texas A&M and went without drafting. He had 34 receptions for the Cardinals in 2018. He scored 30 times last season.
At 6 feet 5 and 243 pounds, Seals-Jones is more of a tight spot than a blocker. He played for The Chiefs in 2020 when Mike Kafka, the new Attack on Titans coordinator, was the Kansas City quarterback coach and passing coordinator.
