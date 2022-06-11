The frequency of fast radio bursts from space is a mystery. This is even more unusual

We are driven to determine if the “truth is there”. If we just had all the pieces, they might fit together and form the bridge to a greater understanding.
The team will collect evidence and analyze data for unexplained events in the sky from a scientific perspective to determine if they are natural or require another explanation. The nine-month study begins in the fall, and the results will be shared with the public.
“I’ve spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you, we don’t know what makes up 95% of the universe,” said astrophysicist David Spiergel, who will lead the team.
Mysterious fast radio bursts have long intrigued astronomers because they don’t understand what causes the bright millisecond flashes in space.
The celestial body continuously released weaker radio waves between repeated bursts. There is only another fast radio burst known to do so, which has made astronomers wonder if there is more than one type of these unexplained phenomena.
It is a living thing.
For the first time ever, scientists have learned how to grow human-like skin with a robotic finger.
According to the researchers, this advance is one step closer to giving robots the look and feel of living things.
Researchers are interested in adding a vascular system that can help the skin maintain itself, grow nails, and even sweat. Possessing human-like hands could one day enable robots to help us with an amazing array of tasks.
Meet Fernanda. She kind of matters in the Galapagos, and we don’t blame you if you sang a version of ABBA’s “Fernando” in her honor.
The only female baby turtle that lives on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos archipelago was found in 2019. Her discovery shocked scientists because they thought the Fernandina turtle was extinct, especially given the island’s highly active volcano.
A new genetic study has revealed that Fernanda is indeed a native species from her island, especially when compared to the DNA of a male tortoise sample collected from the island in 1906.
The Creativity Helicopter fights against the misty shadow of winter on Mars.
The bones, from an animal that lived 125 million years ago, likely belonged to a newly discovered species instead. But scientists need more information to make a decision.
