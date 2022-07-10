The frame of a Spirit Airlines plane caught fire, and passengers were told to ‘stay seated’



Play video content



Twitter /trianglegrrl

Crazy scene on a Spirit Airlines flight – The plane caught fire, passengers saw the smell of smoke and started heading to the exits…until the calm calms down and the flight attendants tell them, “Please stay seated.”

The plane landed Sunday morning at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and a fire broke out around the landing gear. As you can imagine, as soon as some passengers noticed … panic began, and they jumped to evacuate – but the crew immediately brought them back.



Play video content



Twitter / imgoinscottie

Several flight attendants on the PA system were telling passengers to get back in their seats, and leave the aisles clear. They said there was no need to evacuate at this time.

It’s easy for them to say, and they certainly know better – but you totally understand why passengers want to slide.

As they say during those safety demonstrations – while most of us are furiously sending last minute texts instead of paying attention – always follow the crew’s instructions.

In this case, the flight attendants managed to keep calm, and everyone got off the plane safely as soon as it was pulled into the gate.