July 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The frame of a Spirit Airlines plane caught fire, and passengers were told to ‘stay seated’

Iris Pearce July 10, 2022 1 min read

Twitter /trianglegrrl

Crazy scene on a Spirit Airlines flight – The plane caught fire, passengers saw the smell of smoke and started heading to the exits…until the calm calms down and the flight attendants tell them, “Please stay seated.”

The plane landed Sunday morning at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and a fire broke out around the landing gear. As you can imagine, as soon as some passengers noticed … panic began, and they jumped to evacuate – but the crew immediately brought them back.


Twitter / imgoinscottie

Several flight attendants on the PA system were telling passengers to get back in their seats, and leave the aisles clear. They said there was no need to evacuate at this time.

It’s easy for them to say, and they certainly know better – but you totally understand why passengers want to slide.

As they say during those safety demonstrations – while most of us are furiously sending last minute texts instead of paying attention – always follow the crew’s instructions.

Spirit Fire Emergency Truck

In this case, the flight attendants managed to keep calm, and everyone got off the plane safely as soon as it was pulled into the gate.

Spirit says the fire started when the plane’s brakes went up.

See also  Conagra, Levi Strauss, Rhett Aid and others

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Investors regret the possibility of losing “millions” due to the bankruptcy of Voyager

July 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Rogers service restored after outage across Canada, which is blamed on a router failure

July 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
9 min read

Dow Jones futures: the market rises at the point of success or break; Elon Musk moves to end Twitter deal

July 9, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

1 min read

The frame of a Spirit Airlines plane caught fire, and passengers were told to ‘stay seated’

July 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Megan McCain calls these controversial parents ‘the scariest tag team’ in a scathing editorial

July 10, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

The first color images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have been published

July 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Rise Place Wonder Franco, Kevin Kiermayer, Jeffrey Springs, injured list

July 10, 2022 Teri Riley