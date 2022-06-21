June 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The floating jumbo restaurant in Hong Kong is drowning in the sea

The floating jumbo restaurant in Hong Kong is drowning in the sea

Louie Daves June 21, 2022 2 min read
Placeholder while loading article actions

One of Hong Kong’s most famous landmarks – a large floating restaurant famous for its lavish banquet halls and neon lights – has capsized in the South China Sea, the parent company said on Monday.

Jumbo Floating Restaurant – also known as Jumbo Kingdom – was pulled out of town last week after being closed during the pandemic. The Aberdeen restaurant said in a statement that the ship struck bad weather on Sunday and capsized near the Paracel Islands, adding that no crew members were injured.

The sprawling 260-foot boat has spent nearly half a century in Hong Kong waters, hosting “many international personalities and celebrities,” including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise, according to the Jumbo Kingdom website.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises previously said it couldn’t afford maintenance — with millions of dollars spent on inspections and repairs to meet licensing requirements. The Hong Kong government, headed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has rejected calls for a temporary financial relief.

Corona virus links Hong Kong near Beijing as mainland handles epidemic response

“We have clearly indicated that the government has no plans to invest money in operating the restaurant because we are not very good at managing such buildings,” Lam said.

Even before the pandemic, the restaurant, which served Cantonese cuisine, was piling debts. But Hong Kong’s early move to ban tourists severely affected the kingdom of Jumbo and other attractions.

Earlier this month, before its drop, the restaurant was 130 feet tall Cut off the kitchen fleet from the back From the boat and drowned in the Aberdeen Typhoon shelter in Hong Kong.

See also  Boris Johnson's no-confidence vote: Live news updates

It was not clear exactly where Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises plans to take the restaurant before it sinks. A company spokesman said South China Morning Newspaper That the ship was towed somewhere in Southeast Asia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A 3400 -year -old city appears after a very drought

June 20, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Monsoon floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

June 20, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

French elections: Macron loses absolute majority in parliament in ‘democratic shock’

June 20, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

The floating jumbo restaurant in Hong Kong is drowning in the sea

June 21, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

How can China and India help Russia avoid sanctions by buying oil at bargain prices?

June 21, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

A backlash ensued when President Biden suggested inflation was an “opportunity” to make a “fundamental turn” toward clean energy.

June 21, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for “throwing her that ass” in a rare post

June 21, 2022 Cassandra Kelley