The floating jumbo restaurant in Hong Kong is drowning in the sea

One of Hong Kong’s most famous landmarks – a large floating restaurant famous for its lavish banquet halls and neon lights – has capsized in the South China Sea, the parent company said on Monday. Jumbo Floating Restaurant – also known as Jumbo Kingdom – was pulled out of town last week after being closed during the pandemic. The Aberdeen restaurant said in a statement that the ship struck bad weather on Sunday and capsized near the Paracel Islands, adding that no crew members were injured.

The sprawling 260-foot boat has spent nearly half a century in Hong Kong waters, hosting “many international personalities and celebrities,” including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise, according to the Jumbo Kingdom website.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises previously said it couldn’t afford maintenance — with millions of dollars spent on inspections and repairs to meet licensing requirements. The Hong Kong government, headed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has rejected calls for a temporary financial relief.

“We have clearly indicated that the government has no plans to invest money in operating the restaurant because we are not very good at managing such buildings,” Lam said.

Even before the pandemic, the restaurant, which served Cantonese cuisine, was piling debts. But Hong Kong’s early move to ban tourists severely affected the kingdom of Jumbo and other attractions.

Earlier this month, before its drop, the restaurant was 130 feet tall