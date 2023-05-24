The five-door Suzuki Jimny has racked up over 30,000 bookings in India, and it’s coming to Mexico in a hurry!

In January this year, the anticipated 5-door Suzuki Jimny made by Maruti was presented to the community within the auto saloon framework of India. In today’s era, when two or three door cars are not sold, Suzuki is making sure to increase the sales of this prestigious and highly entertaining SUV. In fact, it will go on sale in India only on June 7, but that’s all there is to it There are already 30,000 reservations in that country alonewith tentative values ​​between 12 and 15 thousand dollars; It would be a miracle if it came to Mexico at that price.





This statistic is important considering that The regular Jimny has blown up Suzuki’s productivity since its debutDue to long waiting lists in different markets, the brand had to open a second manufacturing center in India so that, along with exports from Japan, they could meet the demand.





Jimny “XL”









What did he do? Suzuki had extended the base model by 340mmThis allowed the addition of two more doors, but kept the rest of its technical features, including its chassis design, suspension scheme and off-road aptitudes.. The narrow sub-window at the rear cannot help but recall it Suzuki Sidekick/Nomad First generation.





At least in India, two levels of equipment will be offered, including LED lights, a multimedia system with a 9″ screen, and six airbags. The mechanical offering is also preserved, with a 103 Hp 1.5 engine and 99 lb-ft associated with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Of course, it has the brand’s AllGrip Pro 4WD traction system, with 2H, 4H and 4L modes..