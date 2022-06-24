The first ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ movie is ‘Vibrant and Vivid’

First reactions flowed in for Taika Waititieagerly awaited”Thor: Love and Thunder,” which had its world premiere on June 23 in Hollywood. Expectations to enter the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe are very high considering Waititi’s latest comic book outing, “Thor: Ragnarok,” widely considered one of Marvel’s best.

According to journalists and critics on social media, these expectations have come true. Film critic Simon Thompson wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is an explosion of liveliness and vitality. Thor Hemsworth remains the jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a murderous con man who mixes camp and fearsome. Portman Foster and Valkyrie Thompson are the best pairing. Zeus Crowe is *the kiss of the chef.*”

Insider Kirsten Acuna agreed with Christian Bale’s performance and specifically praised Gore’s performance, writing that he is “a formidable threat” and “one of the most fearsome Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen.”

Critic Courtney Howard called Taika Waititi’s directing, saying it offers a “disrespectful subversive spectacle” with “a great story, risk, and character building.”

Some were more critical of the film, such as the great fellow Bible writer Eric Italiano, who generally enjoyed Love and Thunder but said the plot “felt flat and loose”.

After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the latest sequel to “Thor” finds superhero Chris Hemsworth teaming up with Korg (voiced by Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Bill) of eliminating all the gods. Portman’s return to the MCU caused quite a stir on “Thor: Love and Thunder” ahead of its release. Portman sits down “Ragnarok” and appears in the new movie as Mighty Thor, which also finds her wielding the mysterious hammer of Mjolnir.

“In ‘Black Swan’, I was asked to get the smallest size possible,” Portman recently Tell diverse for the cover story. “Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. This is an amazing challenge – and also a state of mind as a woman.”

Waititi added about bringing Portman back as a superhero: “I’ve seen her play the scientist in Thor 1 and 2, and it just seemed pointless to do it again.” “That character just seems like a love interest. She’s the lady of the earth who’s all about being mortal and not really important all the time.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres in theaters nationwide on July 8. Check out more first-hand reactions in the posts below.

