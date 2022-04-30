The first solar eclipse of 2022 happens today!

A partial solar eclipse will occur today (April 30) over parts of South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. Here’s what sky watchers can expect.

The solar eclipse will start in 2:45 PM EST (1845 GMT), when it is first visible to skywatchers in the far southeast Pacific near the coast of Antarctica. The maximum eclipse will occur two hours later in 4:41pm EST (2041 GMT)before the end in 6:37 PM EST (2237 GMT)according to Timeanddate.com.

You can view files Partial solar eclipse on April 30 starting from 3:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) In the window above, courtesy of Timeanddate.com, or directly at her websiteThey are also live blogging of the event.

Today’s eclipse is the first of two partial eclipses to occur in 2022. The next eclipse will occur on October 25, when the moon blocks part of the sun for viewers in Europe, western Asia and northeastern Africa.

This NASA animation shows the vision path for the April 30, 2022 partial solar eclipse over the South Pacific, Antarctica, and parts of South America. (Image credit: NASA/AT Sinclair)

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon It passes between the earth and the sun. Today’s celestial event is a partial eclipse, which means that the moon will only partially block the sun for some viewers on Earth, giving the sun a crescent shape.

However, the part of the sun that is obscured by the moon varies with the location of the viewer. Today, a maximum of 64% of the sun’s disk will be obscured by the moon to viewers south of the southern tip of South America, According to NASA.

Unfortunately, today’s eclipse will only be visible from sparsely populated areas of the southeastern Pacific, Antarctica and some South American countries, such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Peru.

A view of the partial eclipse in June 2021 as seen from Berlin, Germany. (Image credit: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

For viewers within the eclipse path, it is important to wear special protective eyewear or approved eclipse glasses for Observe the sun safely Especially during a partial eclipse when a large portion of the Sun remains visible. Never look directly into the sun with your eyes or use the wrong equipment, as this can burn your retina and cause irreparable damage to your eyes.

