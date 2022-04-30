April 30, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The first solar eclipse of 2022 happens today!

The first solar eclipse of 2022 happens today!

Iris Pearce April 30, 2022 3 min read

A partial solar eclipse will occur today (April 30) over parts of South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. Here’s what sky watchers can expect.

The solar eclipse will start in 2:45 PM EST (1845 GMT), when it is first visible to skywatchers in the far southeast Pacific near the coast of Antarctica. The maximum eclipse will occur two hours later in 4:41pm EST (2041 GMT)before the end in 6:37 PM EST (2237 GMT)according to Timeanddate.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

April 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

SpaceX is counting down its launch with 53 other Starlink satellites – Spaceflight Now

April 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope is perfectly aligned and ready to observe the universe

April 29, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

The first solar eclipse of 2022 happens today!

April 30, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Why the Milwaukee Bucks need absolute peak Giannis Antikonmo to defeat the Boston Celtics

April 30, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Metroid 64 imagines a 64-bit entry that never happened

April 30, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

UN condemns financial ban on French media | freedom of press news

April 30, 2022 Louie Daves