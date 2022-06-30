The first full-color James Webb Telescope images will appear

The first images from the next generation of NASA James Webb Space Telescope It’s set to launch next month and will include the deepest view of the universe ever captured, agency officials confirmed Wednesday.

NASA and its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, will unveil the first batch of full-color images from the Webb Telescope at a much-anticipated event on July 12. The largest and most powerful space telescope for mankindAnd experts have said it could revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

Seeing the first images from the Webb telescope would be an emotional milestone for humanity — a moment he described as witnessing nature “giving up secrets that have existed for many decades, centuries and millennia,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

“It’s not a picture. It’s a new view of the world,” Zurbuchen said Wednesday at a news briefing.

version will be Stream it live by NASA It’s 10:30 a.m. EDT. In addition to the deepest infrared view of the universe yet, NASA officials said they will release the Webb Telescope’s first spectrum of an exoplanet, showing light emitted at different wavelengths from a planet in another star system. These images could provide new insights into the atmosphere and chemical composition of other exoplanets in the universe.

Other images included in the inaugural edition will be images of how galaxies interact and grow, and images depicting the life cycle of stars, from the emergence of new stars to the violent death of stars.

The Webb Telescope will continue to retransmit data in the lead up to the July 12 event, but NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Milroy described her admiration for what she’s seen so far.

“I just couldn’t contain myself,” Milroy said of the initial photos. “What I saw just moved me as a scientist, as an engineer, and as a human being.”

The Webb Telescope was launched into space on December 25, 2021. The observatory the size of a tennis court is able to delve deeper into the universe in greater detail than any telescope before it.

NASA has spent the past six months setting up the observatory in orbit and testing its various science instruments. Agency officials said the telescope is performing better than expected and has enough fuel on board to operate for 20 years.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who took part in a briefing on Wednesday nearly because he tested positive for Covid-19, said scientists are just beginning to understand what the Webb telescope can and will do.

“It will explore objects in the solar system and the atmospheres of exoplanets orbiting other stars, giving us clues as to whether the atmosphere is similar to ours,” he said. “It might answer some of the questions we have: Where did we come from? And what’s more? Who are we? And of course, it’s going to answer some questions that we don’t even know what the questions are. In many ways, Webb’s journey was just beginning.”