The first footage of Captain Carter directed by Hayley Atwell in Doctor Strange 2 has been released

It’s been a while, but the MCU is on the cusp of a hit with Marvel Studios launching their first theatrical project in 2022. Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It’s been a while, with fan expectations through the roof for this Mutliveral sequel. The film revolves around Stephen Strange directed by Benedict Cumberbatch as he traverses various realities alongside Wanda Maximoff and Elizabeth Olsen. America Chavez Zochitel Gomez.

And although this trio of heroes is exciting for fans, it was rumors that occupied a lot of talk about the project. The fans have already been laughed at The Tenth Professor (played by Patrick Stewart)but there seems to be a lot packed into it monthly Two hours and six minutes running time.

One of the names in the movie has been confirmed, but hasn’t been seen yet Captain Carter Hayley Atwell. This variant takes on Atwell captain America The character was shown in the Disney + series last fall what if…?. In the Marvel animated anthology, Carter gets Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers making her the wartime heroine this time around.

Now, with less than a week until The multiverse of madness Around the world, the filmmakers seem to have let Carter out to play in the film’s marketing materials.

Captain Carter Joins Doctor Strange 2

After confirming his appearance in the movie, fans got their first glimpse of Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness as part of a file teaser.

Carter’s alternate universe of the Avenger is seen jumping away from Wanda Maximoff, and although her face is not shown, she is using the same shield that she did in her first appearance in the cartoon.

Another shot also revealed a clearer look at Captain Marvel Variant in the movie, who appears to be Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambo.

Oh captain oh captain

This is so exciting to finally get a glimpse of Captain Carter in live action for the first time. And yes, some will look at this and think “Man, why spoil the surprise?” But it was confirmed that the character will be in the movie for a long time. This is how the studio showcases something without revealing the real secrets left This epic multi-worlds.

Director Sam Raimi, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Marvel Studios brass know what they’re doing. That’s exactly enough to get the MCU faithful excited without giving away a lot of merchandise.

It’s now hard to extract anything from a split second of footage, but there are a few points to get right here. First, what appears Atoil Champion looks glorious. The shield and part of the outfit shown look like they’ve been pulled straight away what if..?.

The also interesting thing to note is where this scene appears to take place. It looks like Captain Carter here is up against the Vermilion Witch, a fight that will surely put her on edge. As for the location, it looks like it is Illuminati headquarters that were shown in the trailers.

There was mention of several Vermilion Witch Attacks in the movieHere, she looks like the aggressor. Therefore, this could mean that Carter is part of the Illuminati or the protector of the mysterious multidimensional group.

Hopefully, this isn’t the only moment Atwell Avenger appears in the movie, but for now, all fans can do is wait.

Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It hits theater screens worldwide on May 6.