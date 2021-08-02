The first case of the Indian variant of the corona virus was discovered in Mexico in San Luis Potos.

Govt-19 patients at a hospital in India this Sunday. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP

The first case of the so-called Indian variant of Govit-19 was discovered in Mexico. A man living in San Luis Potos was hospitalized with pneumonia, confirmed by the state health secretariat this Sunday. The 40-year-old patient came from the United States and was in contact with isolated individuals. This is the first infection of type B.1.617 With the utmost caution to all governments to deal with the health emergency that has occurred in India.

“The case was fully confirmed by federal authorities and was isolated earlier this month,” said Miguel Angel Lutz Steiner, the company’s health secretary. “The effect of variability in the effectiveness of therapies and antibodies is being explored, although this is under study and may be somewhat mild and inappropriate,” the physician pointed out. The variant was identified Saturday by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (IndRE) as part of a genetic monitoring program for the disease. “It simply came to our notice then. This virus is changing, it has a huge mutation potential And we need to strengthen preventive measures. This is not intimidating, “said Lutzo, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

This week, the skies of some major Indian cities were filled with smoke from the mass cremations of those killed by the Govt. The Asian nation, with a population of 1,366 million, broke the world record for epidemics with more than 350,000 cases in a single day on Monday. The daily deaths are more than 2,000. The situation is important: hospitals, especially those in the capital New Delhi The collapse was discoveredThere is not enough oxygen to care for all the patients needed, and there are not enough diagnostic tests to get an accurate idea of ​​how many cases there really are.

Meanwhile, governments and scientists around the planet are watching with concern the variation in the country Three mutations make it more contagious. Almost everything about this new version is not yet known, but the World Health Organization does Warned It can be highly contagious and to some extent vaccinated. Nevertheless, for now he has classified it as a “variation of interest”, but does not classify it as a “disturbing variant”.

In the autumn of last year, the Indian variant, which was identified at the same time as the UK, was recorded in about twenty countries, including France, the United States and Singapore. Three subdivisions are already known about it, one of which is without much concern mutations. Some experts believe that it is too widespread to spread long questions. For now, the covaxin vaccine, developed in India from inactive viruses, has been approved since the beginning of the year, neutralizing the new variant.

Three mutations of the Indian variant First mutation L452R: It appeared in the form of another virus found in California. It caused 20% more infections, increased its copying ability and allowed it to escape from certain antibodies produced by the victims. The second modification is the E484Q, whose efficiency is unknown. There is a third mutation that creates the alarm called P681R because it can improve the process by which the virus enters the cell and increase its ability to invade tissues.

