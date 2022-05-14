The Feds & Not Dead Yet Get Casting Changes – Deadline

except: The role of TV pilots is to be a prototype for a series. Sometimes networks make changes to this prototype when they embark on mass production in a sequential order, which unfortunately affects talent. two of ABCfreshly picked series, hamilton record‘s the feds Spinoff, titled Niecy Nash, and comedian Gina Rodriguez not dead yetAnd Although this process this year.

Nash was one of the four actors who starred in the two-episode episode hamilton score, who served as a covert pilot for The Rookie: The Feds. Three of them, Nash, who plays the FBI Academy’s oldest rookie, Frankie Faison and Felix Solis, will continue in the new series. the fourth, Cat FosterHer role, Special Agent Casey Fox, will not move forward.

The changes are more significant in the new ABC comedy series not dead yet Half of the six regular series pilots will continue in that capacity in the series: star and executive producer Rodriguez, Joshua Bandai and Angela Gibbs.

in retooling, not dead yet You will lean more towards the workplace, phasing out the female friendship story. as a result of, Jessica St. Clair And Mary Elizabeth Ellis You will not continue the series. Rick Glassman, one of the pilots, will remain, but not as a series regular.

not dead yet It follows Neil Stevens (Rodriguez), a bankrupt, modern, self-described disaster who gets the only job she can find – writing an obituary – and begins getting life advice from an unexpected source.