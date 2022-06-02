June 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The faint radio glow of thousands of light-years across around the nearest quasar

The faint radio glow of thousands of light-years across around the nearest quasar

Iris Pearce June 2, 2022 3 min read

A new technique for studying some of the brightest objects in the universe has thrown a curve ball into scientists’ understanding of the relationship between energetic monster black holes and suppressed star formation.

quasars They are the ultra-bright cores of galaxies that contain extremely active supermassive black holes. The intense radiation of the quasar arises from huge amounts of hot gas forming an accretion disk around the mau black hole.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

A new physics theory suggests that black holes are key to the universe’s expansion and contraction cycles

June 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

NASA hires two private companies to develop the lunar space suit

June 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

NASA is still “pressing” a Russian cosmonaut to fly on the next SpaceX mission

June 1, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

The faint radio glow of thousands of light-years across around the nearest quasar

June 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Pulisic criticizes USMA supporters after poor turnout in 3-0 win over Morocco

June 2, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Amazon’s new way to sell PS5 consoles begins with an invite

June 2, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

How Russia can try to circumvent EU oil sanctions

June 2, 2022 Louie Daves