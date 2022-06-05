The expressive Prince Louis steals the show again as the four-year-old clench his fists

After stealing the parade on the Royal Balcony, Prince Louis demonstrated his star power once again today as he watched the fourth day of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

On Thursday, the four-year-old was delighted by the crowd as he stood next to his great-grandmother the Queen, his hands covering his ears, amid the crowd’s loud cries.

Today, as he sat next to the Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Trust at Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London, he reacted with equal wonder over all the fuss.

At times, he was photographed depicting a snake, put his hands over his mother’s mouth, waved his arms in the air and stood on his chair to get a better view.

And of course, social media loved it – as Abby wrote on Twitter: “Prince Louis has been creative as always.”

Bell added: “Prince Louis’s facial expressions are more legendary than ever.” ”

Canellecitadelle tweeted: “Prince Louis deserves the special meme oath! I can’t with how expressive his face is!! I love you little bug!”

Snook straighten out! The prince pulled over a few faces while watching the competition from the royal box with his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge

“Mother shut up!” He put his hand on his mother’s mouth once while watching the competition

Behind the little prince sat Mike Tindall, who gave the boy funny faces to keep him amused.

What’s going on? The prince stood on his seat once to get a better view of the party below

All the fun and smiles: The Prince seemed to be enjoying himself despite four long days of jubilee celebrations

Seated at the Royal Box at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London, Louis got into the party spirit to celebrate

So don’t be outdone! Louis’ older brother Prince George also got into this business with a mischievous face

So much to see! Children sat in a long procession displaying Britain’s national treasures during the celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The former English rugby player, Tyndall, seated in the back row, rolled his eyes and indicated he was watching him, while Kate laughed at their interaction.

Liyah posted online: “Unfortunately for Prince Louis, he can’t be mischievous because Mike will make sure he acts.”

Bell added: “I loved this photo of Mike Tindall teasing Prince Louis and making sure he was well-behaved at the Platinum Jubilee competition.”

Kate pats Lewis’ shoulder before he gets up from his seat and walks to his left.

Then the four-year-old prince sat on the lap of his grandfather, Prince Charles, who was rocking it from side to side.

Then he was seen with his mother Kate.

Prince Louis was joined by his grandfather, who pointed to some of the glasses on display

The Duchess of Cambridge sat next to Grandfather Louis, while the Princess Royal sat on the other side

All fun and games! The prince enjoyed a platinum jubilee competition seated between his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge and his sister, Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and Prince George sat together watching the show, behind Mia’s cousin Savannah Phillips

Hug time: The prince hugged his mother sometime during today’s long entertainment

Feeling tired! The Prince hugged his mother as he watched as the House Cavalry led the Golden State coach along the pageant route to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis put his hands over his eyes at some point while watching the competition on the fourth day of the festivities

sleepy! He was also seen rubbing his eyes as the procession made its way along the mall

Yay! The prince also clenched his fists as he looked without worry at all the fuss below

Immediately to his left, the two older brothers of Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat near their father and cut stately figures while watching the proceedings.

While Prince George stood for part of the parade, his father William reversed, both adjusting the front of his jackets at the same time

After walking around to say hi to his grandfather, Louis is again seen next to his mother

Mia Tindall sat on her father Mike’s lap sometime in the concert, while Lena Tindall sat on her cousin Savannah Phillips’ lap.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal sat down and clapped as Cole and the Gang celebrated.

The Prince had delighted royal fans by stealing the parade on the balcony on Thursday after Trooping the Colour.

Howl and covered his ears in flight, Queen Gan Gan gently interacted with her grandson, leaning over to talk to him and sign the planes.

Among others in the royal box was Princess Eugenie, who wore her baby Augustus on her lap.

The one-year-old was wearing a sweater with the Union flag on the front.

Queen Elizabeth II points out while standing next to Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London this afternoon

The Queen smiles as Prince Louis covers his ears while flying over Buckingham Palace in London this afternoon

He was also seen resting his head on his hand during the two-and-a-half hour show.

The Prince of Wales stood up to greet the soldiers of the Family Division.

He nodded in turn to the 42 units marching around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Other members of the fund’s royal family include Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall with Tindall’s two oldest children, Mia and Lena.

A colorful street festival celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II and highlighting Britain’s diversity was paraded through central London on Sunday, the last day of a long weekend in honor of the 70th queen on the throne.

Royal fans had been hoping to catch another glimpse of the 96-year-old later at Buckingham Palace, where the show ends.

With the bells ringing at Westminster Abbey, the celebration began with a spectacular military parade of 200 horses marching down the mall to Buckingham Palace.

They surrounded the Golden State Coach, a golden chariot that took the Queen to her coronation 69 years ago.

The Queen was not participating in the competition – although a virtual version of her, taken from an archival video of her coronation in 1953, appeared on the coach’s windows.