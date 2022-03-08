March 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The end of “Never Have I Ever” – Season 4 will be final

Cassandra Kelley March 9, 2022

Devi Vishwakumar’s days at Netflix are numbered.

The tape has been renewed I never did before For the fourth and final season, Netflix announced Tuesday. The third season is scheduled to premiere later this year.

The fourth season of the adult comedy will begin airing in 2023; Production of these episodes will likely begin in the next few months.

The comedy, which descends from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, was renewed for a third season in August 2021. It stars Maitri Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation American Indian teen grieving over her recently deceased father and trying to overcome social and romantic pitfalls. from high school.

The season two finale finds Davy reuniting with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (played by Darren Barnett) after telling him that she no longer wants to do secret makeup sessions if he’s not willing to be her boyfriend in public. Meanwhile, her former love interest Ben Gross (played by Garen Lewison) learns that Davey was really with him earlier in the season, but her friends pushed her toward pursuing Paxton. (Read file The final conclusion is here.)

Ramakrishnan has posted a note to fans regarding the news.

TVLine Broadcast TV scorecard It has been updated to reflect the renovation. But we want to hear what’s on your mind! Hit the comments with your thoughts and feelings about I never did beforeThe next final season.

