May 6, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The elusive deep-sea 'dragon' was captured on video off the coast of California

May 6, 2022

Marine biologists aboard an expedition in Monterey Bay in California recently discovered a remarkable and rare deep-sea fish that bears the name of a mythical creature: the high-finned dragonfish (Pathophilus Flemingi). This species is the rarest of all dragon fish, and scientists have previously discovered surviving individuals only a few times.

Over the course of three decades, researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) have cleaned the depths of the bay using remote-operated vehicles (ROVs), and found many fantastic beasts, including many species of dragonfish. However, the high-fin dragonfish has proven to be the most elusive. This fish is found at a depth of 980 feet (300 meters), according to TK.

