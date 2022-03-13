The Elden Ring player shows a perfect way to deal with the invaders

If you play elden ring Since the game’s launch, there is a good chance that it will be invaded once or twice by other players looking for a fight. Getting out of the game, fighting them one-on-one, or summoning help from nearby summon signals are some of the ways to deal with these invaders, but one elden ring Players want to be presented with a different option: pretending to be an ordinary enemy.

The elden ring player who passes xdc_lis On Reddit he shared the video below within the game’s subreddit to show what this tactic looks like in action. After starting in the Church of Elleh location with a set of custom armor to match enemies from the surrounding area, the player takes out an enemy with a torch that many players will likely remember patrolling the nearby forest path. With the enemy AI out of the way, the player uses Taunter’s Tongue multiplayer element that tempts the invaders before assuming the enemy’s cleared path.

You can tell that there have been multiple attempts at this after seeing how the player’s bank of runes differs during the video, but in the end, the invader has arrived. The would-be attacker ran a bit in search of the host player but naturally ignored what looked like an enemy of the AI. The invader eventually left which, to the host, is a win and gives them the Furlcalling finger treatment as well as a nice deposit of runes.

This method of dealing with invaders obviously requires a great deal of planning since it not only requires you to know the area you are in well but also means that you have to have any gear used by enemies nearby. It’s more of a trick than a viable option for a counter-conquest, but an easy way to breed runes if your conqueror gets impatient first. An alternative that requires less preparation is to use Mimic’s Veil which turns you into one of several things, but the downside to this is that you may turn into something that still stands out like a bush in a dungeon.

If you are an invader and find yourself in this situation where you cannot identify the host, there are several ways in which you can find your target. A compass that usually points you toward missing signs and talismans shows you the general direction of invaders, so you’ll at least be headed in the right direction if you follow that. Once you think you’re nearby, just spam the lock entry and you’ll finally find the player.