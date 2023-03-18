The Ecuador earthquake killed at least 12 people, and caused great damage

A powerful earthquake shook the area around Ecuador’s second-largest city on Saturday, killing at least 12 people, damaging homes and buildings and sending terrified residents out into the streets.

The US Geological Survey reported a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the country’s coastal region of Guayas. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of ​​more than 3 million people.

The South American country’s emergency response agency, the Secretariat for Risk Management, has reported one death in the Andean community of Cuenca. The victim was a passenger in a car trapped under the rubble of a house.

In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks in buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered three tunnels to be closed to vehicles.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered in the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People have reported falling objects inside their homes.

A dock sank in the city of Machala. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

In 2019, very strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits southern Ecuadornear the country’s border with Peru.

