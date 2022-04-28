The economy shrank in the first quarter, but the core measures were strong

The US economy contracted in the first three months of the year, as supply constraints at home, lack of demand abroad, and rapid inflation around the world weighed on the resilient recovery.

Gross Domestic ProductionThe Commerce Department said Thursday, after adjusting for inflation, it fell 0.4 percent in the first quarter. It was the first decline since the pandemic’s early days, and a sharp reversal from the rapid 1.7 percent growth in the last three months of 2021.

But the negative number obscures evidence of a recovery that economists said has remained mainly strong. The decline – 1.4 per cent year on year – was mostly caused by the inventories method and trade-in numbers, as well as lower government spending as Covid-19 relief efforts waned. Core demand metrics showed solid growth.

More importantly, consumer spending, the driver of the US economy, grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter despite rising gas prices and the Omicron wave of coronavirus, which limited spending on restaurants, travel and similar services in January.