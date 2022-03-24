The Eagles are showing more than just a passing interest in Kenny Beckett

On Monday, Kenny Beckett was having his professional day at the University of Pittsburgh. The The eagles were thereas well as the Panthers, who received the No. 6 selection in 2022 NFL DraftThe Hawks (No. 8) and Seahawks (number 9). The day before, Sunday, Beckett had meetings with Steelers (No. 20), Seahawks, Titans (No. 26), a whole group of people from Washington’s leaders (No. 11), Saints (No. 18) and Eagles (No. 15, No. 16 and No. 19) were the last.

One thing to crush: No NFL team has asked the 6-foot-3, 217-pound Pete player what his hand size is, nor have they asked Pete coach Pat Nardozy.

“No one asks Kenny, no one asks me about his hand size, and no coach, GM, or scout has ever said a word about Kenny’s hand size,” Nardozzi said. “It’s a media thing, and that’s what we thought. The Eagles are obviously interested. A lot of teams are interested. He might not come out in the top six.”

Instead of enlisting last year, Beckett chose to go back to school. It turned out to be a profitable option. Beckett was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Associated Press All-American Award for Second Team, ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, and was a Heisman Award finalist, along with being named Maxwell, Walter Camp Player of the Year of the Year and Davy O’Brien Award.

Beckett brought football back Pete to national prominence with a record-breaking year by passing 47 touchdowns leading the Panthers to their first ACC championship. He ranked sixth on FBS with a school record of 4,319 yards and passed fourth with 334 completion attempts (497 attempts, 67.2%); Among with the ACC record 42 assists, against seven interceptions. He also broke Pete’s career records for passing yards (12303) and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s record for career touchdown passes (81).

“Kenny has shown it all, he’s got the talent, the daring, the feet, the arm, and he’s the complete package,” Nardozzi said. “There are other quarterbacks out there that are good players, but no one is more complete than Kenny Pickett. I had a group of scouts who told me there was no one more competitive than Kenny Pickett. I would be shocked if another quarterback was taken (in the NFL Draft). ) Kiss.

“All of these NFL teams throw smoke screens, how do they like some players, which is kind of like poker, right? Nobody has poker faces when it comes to Kenny. Several scouts have told me that nobody (in this draft) is more Preparation from Kenny. I had one GM who told me they were seeing Kenny go #6 to Carolina. Kenny is a leader, he’s someone who rally around, and he’s going to make everyone around him better.”

Nardozzi said Beckett is a vocal leader, and when he speaks, people listen.

“When you think of leadership, you think of Kenny,” Nardozzi said. “Kenny Beckett is going to make a player a very good midfielder and he will be there for the next 10 years. The Eagles are interested. But like I said, there are a lot of teams that are interested.”

Beckett, who is expected to finish sixth for the Carolinas into his early twenties, about where the Steelers pick, may not be around when the Eagles pick 15th. Or will Eagles General Manager Howie Rosman go for another deal on climbing and getting it?

It’s really anyone’s guess as the NFL draft approaches on Thursday, April 28.

