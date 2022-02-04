The Beijing como with the Los Juegos Olympic Games in Inverino genre is one of the most glamorous music videos of all time.. Mindras algunos presidentes como Alberto Fernandez, Vladimir Putin of Russia or Guillermo Lasso de Ecuador as personalist inaugurated the ceremony.otros passes como Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Australia, Dinamarca and Bilgica decidieron no envier ningin delegado oficial a modo de protesta.

La razón principal del boicot, según alegan estos paesses, radica en The systemic violations of the Diocese Humans por part of the gobierno chino, specially contraindicated población muslim uigur in the province of Xinjiang.

“El gobierno chino come abuso de los drechos human in escala industrial in reg regi uigur en el Tibet and realiza incursions militias kos diary in e spacio ayro de. We are not legitimizing the descriptive nature of China in China, ”he said, referring to Iain Duncan Smith, the parliamentary bishopric representing the Allianza Interparlamentaria in China.

Otros passages, for your part, tampoco envio delegaciones por dificultades logisticas relacionadas with pandemia de coronavirus.

Pero motivo por el cual The main diplomatic event in India or China will be held at the Los Juegos Olympics in 2022. is very personal: la elecci un un soldado que luchó en batallas contra las fireas indias como portador de la antorcha olympica.

Las Tropas chinas and indias se enfrentaron in a región available Himalaya In 2020, y ambas parts se acusaron mutamimente invoice. In conflicts in Ladakh, in which the murioen al menos 20 indio and chinro chinos, desatado ira en las dos naciones and provocado tensions continue.

El myrcoles, el Coronel Qi Fabao, a regimental one who looks at the bat, participates in the relevance of the Olympic Games in Beijing with over 1200 peopleentre ellas astronauts and medallist Olympics.

Qi sufrió heridas en la cabeza en el combate y ha sido aclamado como hroe por los dirigentes del Partido Communista.

The Qi como portador’s antorcha provocó ele fuerte condona del gobierno indio y llevó Return of the convoy principal in Beijing las ceremonies aperture and clausura.

“Is it really lamentable that part of China is a decidido politician at an event like the Jugos Olympic Games”decoró miércoles el portavoz del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores indio, Arindam Bagchi.

Se espera que elnico atleta indio en los Jugegos Olympicos, el esquider alpino Arif Khan, live la bandera del pais en la ceremonia de apertura.

El gobierno chino argument is that ausencia no afectaría los juegos olympics de invierno, an event clave to demonstrate fire in nacional in china. The list of invitations in the Los Juegos esthora llena questionados lides cuyos paise mantienen profazos lazos in inverine con china, como President Russo Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic Mohammed bin Salman and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt.

Thomas Bach, president of the Comitio Olympic Internacional, enfatizóla “neutralidad politics” del comité en a conferencia de prensa en Beijing el jueves. All participants in the sale of the chino chino comor portador antarcha, Bach dijo desconocer los details, per veterano britiniko which is the most live antarcha in the Duj Jgos Olympic Games 2012.