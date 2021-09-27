The corona virus is plaguing India

India is the second country in the world to be most affected by the corona virus with more than 17 million cases Information From Johns Hopkins University. In the past week, the Indian government has detected more than 300,000 infections every day, and on Sunday alone it has detected more than 350,000 infections, putting the country in a precarious position.

Last February, India was at the end of the first wave of cases and the epidemic seemed to be under control. However, the rate of infections has risen in recent weeks and hospital pressure continues to rise. In addition, a new mutation of the virus has emerged, which is highly contagious.

Indian authorities say there is a lack of resources and medical supplies to care for the millions of people affected. In many hospitals across the country, dozens of people have died from lack of oxygen. Some patients have to wait on the street for treatment as medical centers are overcrowded.

In the capital, New Delhi, house arrest will be extended for another week to avoid a hospital collapse.

Faced with this health crisis, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have announced that they will send medical aid to India to control the epidemic. The Indian government has also provided support items such as ventilators and safety equipment to the government of neighboring Pakistan, which has been embroiled in a number of political conflicts.

According to official figures, more than 195,000 people have already died in India, with a mortality rate of 1.13%. On the other hand, more than 14 million patients have been diagnosed with the disease and 42 million people have received at least the first vaccine.

India has a population of over 1.39 billion: it is the second most populous country in the world and represents almost one-fifth of the world’s population. Excessive crowding has long affected the health system, which is overcrowded and uninvested.

Italy, New Zealand, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States have already banned direct flights to India. However, several cases of the new variant of the virus have already been detected in Europe.

Censorship on Twitter to cover up the crisis

This weekend, Twitter removed several tweets from the social network criticizing the Indian government for managing the corona virus crisis.

In the news, some tweets from opposition MPs accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of denying the severity of the epidemic and quickly easing restrictions, rather than portraying an increase in cases and supplies needed for hospitals.

In early 2021, when the number of epidemics appeared to be under control, the government decided to ease the measures of social exclusion and imprisonment across the country. It has allowed elections and mass religious events to be held with millions of people.

Twitter has been forced to delete these messages in accordance with information technology law. The law was passed in 2000 with the aim of combating misinformation Fake news, But it ended up being a source of censorship of important information for the government.

The law allows for the arrest of anyone who posts threatening, offensive content or insults, although the cases are described in a very vague way. For example, the authorities have used this law to arrest activists who have taken part in important campaigns with the government.

Purpose: To eradicate poverty

India a Country of contradictions: There has been a huge economic growth in recent years, but even a large portion of the population has been affected by poverty. Approximately 300 million Indians (22%) live below the poverty line Information From the World Bank.

The origin of this great inequality is, in part, the caste system. This system divides the population into groups with different privileges: each caste has an industry associated with it, certain customs and limited territory. Privileged castes have more rights, for example, can access better jobs than lower castes.

The 1949 Constitution established the abolition of caste discrimination. This allowed a section of the community to access the university and the best jobs. However, the caste system is deeply rooted in society, especially in rural areas where tradition is very important.

India’s economic crisis has been exacerbated by the corona virus crisis. During the lockdown, many Indian businesses and businesses were forced to close and more than 60 million people lost their jobs.

Source: Europa Press, DW

Other current news

Junior Report

News of the day

Each day we select a message and explain the context and design material so that students from all over the world can read, discuss and comment on current events in the classroom. Registration





Access the user section, where you can view the news of the day







Access detective units to work on key global current issues in the classroom