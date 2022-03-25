The Comedy Store memorial to Bob Saget has become a Netflix special

Bob SagetFans will finally be able to see the touching, and sometimes funny, tribute to his close friends who have come together for him – and the list of celebrities who have paid him homage is impressive.

Mike Penderone of Bob’s best friends, was the brains behind January Event at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, and says it’s coming to Netflix in June.



Play video content



Dystopia tonight! with John Poveromo

Mike made this announcement on Dystopia tonight! with John Poveromo podcast, and says he attracted Netflix when he showed a video of the star-studded event of the head of comedy on the platform.

It’s very easy to see why you decided to buy it as a special, stand-alone piece. Mike shared one special clip Jim CarreyAnd the Chris RockAnd the John StamosAnd the Jeff Ross And the John Mayer.



Play video content



Guys were drinking a melancholy salute, and you should see the punchline rock fell!

There were only a limited number of Comedy Store tickets available to the public, so very few fans saw it…another reason to lock him up on Netflix.

Mike says Carrie’s look, in particular, is very special because these days he frequents the store…but he usually stops behind the scenes.