June 26, 2022

The Club Pheasant Restaurant in West Sacramento closes at the end of the year

Iris Pearce June 26, 2022 3 min read

West Sacramento, California –

West Sacramento, which has been in business for 87 years and is known for its ravioli, has announced that it plans to close its doors at the end of 2022.

Club Pheasant said on their website That the Palamidessi family-owned restaurant has “made a difficult decision” to close, and that “to say it’s an honor to have been a part of your life for the past 87 years would be an understatement.”

The companies did not give a specific reason for the closure but said “the past few years have been difficult for a lot of people and companies”.

“Life is short, and while being able to serve you and your family has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives, we know it’s time to retire and give time to our families as well,” the letter said.

The restaurant thanked customers and staff and said that while it was expecting to close at the end of the year, “nothing is known after that.”

The building in which Club Pheasant is located was built in 1912. Many of the dining rooms as well as the bar and kitchen are still part of the original building, According to the location of the restaurant.

Founder Luisa Palamidessi purchased the building and the land surrounding it, which Palamidessi cultivated in 1935. The restaurant was first called the Hideaway Café before it changed its name.

Four generations of the family helped run the restaurant, which serves Italian and American cuisine. According to her website, she makes over 10,000 ravioli per week.

