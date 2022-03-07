The clearest Batman box office numbers and final credits scene

Batman It’s shaping up to be one of the most successful post-pandemic movie releases.

Four days later, including previews, Matt Reeves’ film on Caped Crusader is estimated to have grossed $128.5 million (£97 million) at the box office.

These numbers, from Comscore, ranked it the fifth largest March opening of all time Beauty and the beast ($174 million / £131.5 million), Batman vs Superman ($166m / £125.5m), Captain Marvel ($153.5m / £116m) and hunger Games ($152.5 million / £115.5 million).

Given that its launch coincides with news that inner mask mandates have been lifted in several key regions, BatmanIt looks like the box office will grow exponentially over the next few weeks.

It also makes Batman The biggest movie of 2022 to date and the second to cross the $100 million mark in its opening weekend. The first was Spider-Man: There is no room for homewhich was released in December 2021.

The question fans are wondering is whether they need to sit through the credits for a scene that might spark future outings for Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

It is now the norm to place post-credits scenes at the end of superhero movies. However, Reeves has more action than a full scene.

In fact, those who are left behind to see what sweets are in the store may be left feeling a bit confused.

At the end of the movie, the words “Good Bye” and a green question mark appear on the screen, presumably introduced by Riddler (Paul Dano). After that, some text flashed on the screen, which would undoubtedly make the audience scramble to see what it was.

Robert Pattinson as Batman (Warner Bros. Boktorat)

It turns out that the text is actually the URL of a file Rat Alada’s websitewhich provided evidence for the film in the run-up to its release.

If you visit the site, you will find yourself in a battle of wits with the villain himself, as he asks you three questions.

If you answer all three correctly, a secret video will be sent.

*Following spoilers – you’ve been warned*

Find the questions Riddler has for you below, and if you’re struggling, the answers are also provided (thanks to this handy bit at GamesRadar).

1. “It’s more than just a game. Be afraid of hiding behind one.” mask

2. “What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reshaping.” renewal

3. “I am at first a fraud or a hoax, or perhaps a combination of the two. This is due to your misinterpretation.” confusion

The video you’ll get as a reward is a clip from Thomas Wayne’s mayoral campaign – Thomas Wayne, of course, is Batman’s own father, Bruce Wayne.

However, Riddler wrote certain phrases on the video – and if you listen closely, you may hear the villain himself breathing over the clip.

Batman In cinemas now. Read The Independent Review here.