The CDC stops reporting cases of the virus on cruise ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped reporting coronavirus levels to cruise ships in US waters, ending a pandemic-era program that allowed the public to monitor the virus’ spread at sea. A notice has been posted on the CDC website The cruise said the program ended on Monday. The agency has confirmed that the chart and color-sortable spreadsheet showing the level of penetration on ships are no longer viewable on the web page.

“The CDC has determined that the cruise industry has access to the necessary tools (eg, cruise-specific recommendations and guidance, vaccinations, testing kits, treatment methods, and non-drug interventions) to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 on board. ‘ Kristen Nordlund spokeswoman said in an email.

A statement posted in the FAQ section of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cruise page says the agency has terminated the program because it “relies on every cruise line with the same COVID-19 screening test criteria, which may now vary between cruise lines.” ” The site says that cruise lines will continue to report coronavirus cases to the agency.

Without publicly available coronavirus data, the CDC Cruise Travel Page says customers “have the option to contact their cruise line directly regarding the outbreak on their ship.”

In January, the Public Health Agency shifted the mandatory rules that cruise lines had to follow during most of the pandemic in recommendations for the program they can participate in. These rules included testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew members. See also Ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna arrested in 'Himalayan Yogi' scandal

Nordlund said the cruise lines “will define their own COVID-19-related requirements for cruise travel, as well as safety procedures and protocols for passengers on board based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the risk of COVID-19.”

Royal Caribbean requires that all passengers 12 years of age or older be vaccinated and submit a negative test result at least two days before boarding. On Carnival cruises, guests two years of age and older must submit a negative test that has not taken more than 72 hours; Guests must also be vaccinated or obtain a vaccine exemption from the company.

Earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise Line dropped its test requirements. All guests 12 years of age or older are still required to receive the vaccination.

Ann Madison, a spokeswoman for the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), said the association expects to receive new guidance from the CDC later this week.

“We look forward to reviewing the details, which we understand will be posted on the CDC’s website in the coming days,” Madison said in an email. “This is an important step forward for the CDC, as it aligns cruise guidance with those it has set for other travel, hospitality and leisure sectors.”

As part of its program, the CDC has shown a list of vaccination status and color status – indicating whether there have been cases of coronavirus on board participating cruise ships. As of Wednesday, 93 of the 94 ships that reported coronavirus data to the CDC were under observation because they met the investigation limit (cases in 0.3 percent of the total crew and passengers). See also Tesla halts production at Gigafactory Berlin to modernize factory and add makeover

In late March, it was The CDC has dropped its coronavirus warning for cruises. It has included notifications for cruise ships since March 2020, when cruise lines stopped sailing from US waters for more than a year.