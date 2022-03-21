The Capitals took over Johan Larson of the Arizona Coyotes for a third round of draft pick

Washington Capitals added more depth to the front.

After the acquisition of Marcus Johansson earlier today from Seattle KrakenCapitals captured Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes for the 2023 third-round draft pick. Wolf will keep 50 percent of Larson’s salary.

Sportsnet’s Elliot Friedman He was the first to report the news.

Larsson played mostly center for Wolves and some on the left wing.

The Swedish striker is currently in injured reserve after undergoing sports hernia surgery in February. He’s missed his last 19 games with Arizona but According to Tariq Al-Bashir of Athletic It was supposed to be back in full practice today before it was canceled on Monday.

Johan Larsson, who was acquired by WSH, has quietly been one of the league’s most effective closing positions. He’s done it for years in the Buffalo bottom six, and — as a resilient — he’s done it in the top six in Arizona as well this season. Classic McClellan Pickup. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/lyebzhCNHz – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022

Larson has 15 points in 29 games this season, which puts him on track to gain over 40 points and play a full 82 games. He is a former teammate of former capitals defender Christian Degos when they both played for Breinas in the Swedish Elite League. Brynas is also a former Nicklas Backstrom team.

The versatile striker is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and with 50 per cent of his contract kept, he will cost caps $700,000 off the cap this season.

