Gina LynnESPN staff writer1 minute to read

TAMPA, FL — After their defensive line hasn’t dealt with five unsigned free agents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers I agreed to terms with the ex Los Angeles Rams Defensive tackle Greg Gaines on a one-year deal on Saturday, a source told ESPN.

It’s a move that engages youth along an aging defensive front that has vowed to get younger and faster over the past two seasons under head coach Todd Balls and has already lost one member in that free agency stint in Rakim Nunez Rocherwho signed with New York Giants.

In 59 regular season games over the past four years, Gaines, 26, has recorded 25 starts with 10.5 sacks — 8.5 over the past two seasons — 11 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Recorded three tackles in Super Bowl LVI.

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick joins former Washington teammates and two first-round picks Vita Via (defensive tackle) f Joe Tryon Soyinka (outside fullback).

In addition to Gaines, the Bucs also re-sign outside linebacker how many generations As well as a defensive line Pat O’Connor for one-year deals. Gil has been with the club since 2020 and scored a half envelope in Super Bowl LV but missed last season due to an injury to Lisfranc. O’Connor played in all 17 games last season and recorded six tackles.