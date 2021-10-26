The body of Anjali Riot, who was killed in Tulum, was brought to India

Anjali Riot killed during clashes in Tulum (Photo: Instagram / thestylelagoon)

State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) The body of the influencer from Quintana Roo, Tribute RiotOn October 20, one of the tourists was killed in a shooting inside a restaurant bar. In Caribbean paradise Tulum, Quintana Rs. He was deported to his native India.

Remnants Popular travel and engineering influencer, People of Indian descent, though in the United States, were transferred to Cancun International Airport, And departed thence On a plane parked in San Francisco, California and finally in New Delhi.

“Quintana Roo State Government, Attorney General’s Office, Tulum Municipality – with other officials They have provided all the facilities to the relatives and consulates of the victims to take necessary steps to repatriate the bodies.The company said in a statement.

Anjali Riot may have gone to Mexico to spend a few days celebrating her birthday Influencer was born on October 22nd According to your information on social networks.

He said one of them was being monitored at the hospital. Standard, The other two victims They have already been discharged. He stressed that the case should be fully clarified and investigations should be carried out to arrest all those responsible for the armed aggression.

Prosecutors said Monday that investigators have completed an arrest warrant against the suspect in the shooting, identified as Jose “L”. Bad murder, attempted murder and horrific injuries.

This is the first arrest since the shooting last Wednesday. Two were killed and at least three were injured, People of foreign descent at a restaurant in Toulouse, one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations.

“It simply came to our notice then. Jose was injured on the day of the “L” events and was attacked by members of a group of drug dealers as he tried to seize the place where he was carrying out his retail operations. He then fled and was admitted to a hospital in the municipality of Solidarity, where he was reported, found by police and interrogated, and submitted to a public ministry prosecutor, the agency said.

According to the results of various professional techniques and once the sodium rhodosonate test was conducted, the results were positive for the presence of lead and barium particles similar to the gunpowder in one of the defendant’s clothing. In addition, 25 ballistic elements detonated by three different 9-millimeter caliber weapons were located at the site.

“Indirectly, and according to his orientation with respect to the victim’s condition, along with other investigative data, It is certain that he may have fired the gun that caused the death of one of them. He was, therefore, charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to commit aggravated assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. ”

