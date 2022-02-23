The “Black List” renewed for the tenth season on NBC

Black list Names not out yet: NBC has renewed crime drama James Spader for a tenth season, TVLine has learned.

Spyder confirmed the news himself on Tuesday’s episode of Tonight Show. He plays the main criminal Red Reddington, who works with the FBI to track down the world’s most dangerous fugitives.

season to date, Black list It averages 5.1 million total viewers and a beta rating of 0.6 at Live + 7 numbers — just one mark down from Season 8 averages (5.5 miles/0.7). Of the 10 drama series that NBC has aired so far this television season, it ranked ninth in both measures, outperforming only Freshman. normal atmosphere.

Season 9 looked completely different, both in front of and behind the camera. Just days before the show’s eighth season finale in June, news emerged that Ms. Megan Boone had planned to exit the show, and the ending was her final episode. During that installment, Liz was shot from Bonn By a follower of Neville Townsend and Boone called her eight seasons On the program “A whole life inside my life… What a dream. Thank you all.”

A day after the finale aired, series creator John Bokencamp—who served as writer and executive producer for seasons 1 through 8— He announced that he was leaving too Drama prior to season 9 “to get out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore some of the other characters and stories that have been crawling in my head.”

“I really believe the series is still so full of life, creatively strong, and bright days lie ahead,” Bockenkamp said at the time. “So I am joining you now – as a fan – to find out where Black list Then take us.”

The official synopsis for Season 9 states, “In the two years following Elizabeth Kane’s death, Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI task force are disbanded – their lives are now changed in unexpected ways and with no knowledge of Reddington’s whereabouts. When they find themselves at a crossroads, a common goal forces them to On renewing their original mission: to eradicate dangerous, evil and eccentric blacklists. In the process, they begin to uncover deadly foes, unimaginable plots and sudden betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur revenge on the past, led by the most vicious criminal – Raymond Reddington.”

Black listSeason 9 resumes in a new time slot starting Friday, February 25th at 8/7c.

TVLine scorecard renewal Updated to reflect the news. Are you excited to hear that Black list Coming back for season 10? Drop a comment below with all your thoughts.