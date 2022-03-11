The BJP won the regional elections in India’s largest state

India was painted saffron this Thursday after the victory of the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The so-called People’s Party of India, in four of the five regional elections. This is the party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, the BJP won a majority of 255 seats out of a total of 403. With a population of over 200 million and a state that sends the largest number of delegates to the National Assembly, it is important to win elections.

“Electoral victories are strong recognition of a pro-poor and active government”Modi said the focus would be on India’s next general election in 2024.

Success of Yogi Adityanath

This victory was a victory for the Hindu monk and the local leader of the BJP. Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath is known for his nationalist and religious discourse One of the aspirants to become the Prime Minister of the country after Modi in the future.

Journalist and biographer of Modi. Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay described the victory as “a great recognition of the aggressive and tough policy he is pursuing”.

Lost support to the BJP

Despite the huge success, These results show a slight loss of support for the party. The BJP won 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. The BJP has been ruling India since 1985.Although with a low majority.