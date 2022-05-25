The biggest questions that could determine the Boston Celtics – Miami Heat 5 game

This perilous, casualty-packed series between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was so bizarre, the scale of Miami’s Fifth Night Game almost sneaks up on you.

Marcus SmartAnd Kyle LowryAnd AlhorfordAnd Jimmy ButlerAnd Tyler HeroAnd Jason TatumAnd Robert Williams III You missed some or all of at least one game. This series has taken away any rhythm. Each game was its own entity. It’s as if the real streak hasn’t started, yet one team tonight will give themselves two chances to win one game and advance to the NBA Finals.

Every opportunity at this late stage is precious. Miami has already achieved one of the greatest instant rebuilds in modern sports history, chasing its second final in three years despite having no flexibility or tradable assets just half a decade ago. Two veterans, Butler and Kyle Lowry, are 32 and 36, respectively, dealing with bothersome leg injuries.

The Celtics are in their fourth conference finals in six seasons. They still have to win one at Tatum-Smart-Jaylyn Brown era. The appearances of 2017 and 2018 were lively, with young teams exceeding expectations, and (in 2018) a thriving LeBron James And the Cleveland Cavaliers to the fullest.

Then, drama imminent misses. Keri Irving And Gordon Hayward She got healthy in 2019, but the juggernaut on paper disintegrated in the second round amid an infighting and Irving’s wandering eye. The Celtics met Miami in the Conference Finals the following season in the bubble, losing six heart-breaking matches that are considered internally as a painful missed opportunity. They then fell to the point of becoming a first-round Patsy for the Brooklyn Nets. More turmoil follows. Another loss now, and regret creeping into the fabric of this pulp.

Both teams are as well-equipped as anyone else to defend the Warriors Buzz Machine, assuming Golden State holds out against the Dallas Mavericks. Boston in particular played Golden State well on Steve Kerr /Stephen Curry era. The opponent circuit will be more crowded next season.

And while the Celtics seem to have the advantage – they’re over 28 from four games, and have been the best team in the league since January 1 – Miami has their home ground. Funny things happen in separate games. One or two variables flipping Miami’s road tonight – Butler back in shape after 14 points in a 6-of-22 combined shot in games 3 and 4, a steal from Herro (if healthy), a random foul for Tatum or Brown – and Miami could be 3- 2, with two notches in the finals. The Heat reminded us in Game Three that they were strong enough, brave enough in defense, to score the win even with Butler out after halftime. Another Finagle tonight, and all the pressure shifts to Boston.