The Beatles and India: More than half a century of adventure – El Sol de Mexico

A new documentary explores the enduring tradition of The Beatles’ time in India.

The Beatles and India Attached is the audiovisual work title to be released on October 29th and the album that completes it.

Through archives, records, photographs, eyewitness stories, professional commentaries and pictures of places in India, the fascinating journey from the intense life of George, John, Paul and Ringo’s Western celebrities to the distant ashram is brought to life from the Himalayas. The pursuit of spiritual bliss triggers an unprecedented creative explosion.

According to the DMusic agency that published this publication, it is the first serious study of how India has influenced the development of the largest rock band of all time, as well as its pioneering role in uniting two completely different cultures.

“Inspired by Ajay Bose’s book, All over the universe – The Beatles in India, British Indian musician Renault de Silva, now taking the story. The Beatles and India In the production of Bose’s first director. Bose and cultural researcher and co-director Pete Compton created an audiovisual presentation that distinguished itself from the band’s other documentaries, exploring the most important period of its evolution, from the world’s most popular pop stars to artists. Multiple pioneers. , ”The agency said in a statement.

The documentary has already won several awards for Best Movie Audience Selection and Best Music Languages, as well as being screened at the 2021 UK Asian Film Festival this year.

In addition, as part of the festival’s official selection, the film will be screened at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece in June and will be screened at the Film Fest Gent (Belgium) and the Valladolid International Film Festival (Spain) in October.

Release of the tape and album entitled Songs inspired by The Beatles and India movie, Released by Silva Screen Records, The Beatles will feature covers of songs written during their time in India, but performed by contemporary artists from that country.

“The album is a testament to the heritage of this cultural crossroads and features various Indian artists (Vishal Datlani, Kiss Nuga, Penny Dayal, Dhruv Kanekar, Karsh Kale, Anushka Shankar, Nikhil D’Souza, Solmate and many more) with contemporary and classic Indian influences and techniques. Comes and everyone prints in their own style, ”the statement added.

It should be noted that the physical release of the album on CD and vinyl will be a bonus disc with the original music of the film.

The soundtrack of the film was written by composer Benji Morrison and was recorded at the famous Abe Road Studio 2, the famous home of The Beatles’ recording sessions in Budapest, Hungary and Pune, Pune.

