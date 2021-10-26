The Beatles and India: More than half a century of adventure – El Sol de Mexico

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= </p> </div> </article> </section> <p>“Inspired by Ajay Bose’s book, <i>All over the universe – The Beatles in India</i>, British Indian musician Renault de Silva, now taking the story. <i>The Beatles and India</i> In the production of Bose’s first director. Bose and cultural researcher and co-director Pete Compton created an audiovisual presentation that distinguished itself from the band’s other documentaries, exploring the most important period of its evolution, from the world’s most popular pop stars to artists. Multiple pioneers. , ”The agency said in a statement.</p> <p>The documentary has already won several awards for Best Movie Audience Selection and Best Music Languages, as well as being screened at the 2021 UK Asian Film Festival this year. </p> <p>In addition, as part of the festival’s official selection, the film will be screened at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece in June and will be screened at the Film Fest Gent (Belgium) and the Valladolid International Film Festival (Spain) in October.</p> <p>Release of the tape and album entitled <i>Songs inspired by The Beatles and India movie</i>, Released by Silva Screen Records, The Beatles will feature covers of songs written during their time in India, but performed by contemporary artists from that country.</p> <section> <article class="gossip media "> <div class="teaser "> <p> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=<iframe width=[/embed]" frameborder="0" width="100%" allowfullscreen=""> </p> </div> </article> </section> <p>“The album is a testament to the heritage of this cultural crossroads and features various Indian artists (Vishal Datlani, Kiss Nuga, Penny Dayal, Dhruv Kanekar, Karsh Kale, Anushka Shankar, Nikhil D’Souza, Solmate and many more) with contemporary and classic Indian influences and techniques. Comes and everyone prints in their own style, ”the statement added. </p> <p>It should be noted that the physical release of the album on CD and vinyl will be a bonus disc with the original music of the film. </p> <p>The soundtrack of the film was written by composer Benji Morrison and was recorded at the famous Abe Road Studio 2, the famous home of The Beatles’ recording sessions in Budapest, Hungary and Pune, Pune. </p> <h2><b>We recommend podcast⬇️</b><br /></h2> <p><b>Available at: </b><b><a target="_blank" href="https://play.acast.com/s/aderezo/mole-de-caderas" rel="Follow noopener">August</a>, <a target="_blank" href="https://open.spotify.com/episode/3o3rpACed3efpJhWfFVZ0T?si=oBDNx8oQSPOAzupow5QB3A&dl_branch=1" rel="Follow noopener">Spotify</a></b><b>, <a target="_blank" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/mx/podcast/mole-de-caderas/id1492333034?i=1000538383999&l=en" rel="Follow noopener">Apple Podcast</a></b><b>, <a target="_blank" href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5hY2FzdC5jb20vcHVibGljL3Nob3dzLzQ1OGQ0YzZiLWRjNmYtNWNiZi04YzYzLTQ0OWU2ZDk3OTg5ZQ?sa=X&ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwio_Y3Dhc3vAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ" rel="Follow noopener">Google Podcast</a></b><b>, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.deezer.com/es/show/1631132" rel="Follow noopener">Teaser</a> </b><b>And <a target="_blank" href="https://music.amazon.com.mx/podcasts/84bb530b-cf51-40ae-b928-2b7534ef5477/episodes/1b08392e-698e-4f59-a2c9-e715d66a4a36/aderezo-mole-de-caderas" rel="Follow noopener">Amazon Music</a></b></p> <h4>Read other contents of the default</h4> </div> <p></p> <!-- Quick Adsense WordPress Plugin: http://quickadsense.com/ --> <div class="1a5f3472f2e4fdf37d220713031330c2" data-index="100" style=""> </div> <div style="font-size: 0px; height: 0px; line-height: 0px; margin: 0; padding: 0; clear: both;"></div><div class="saboxplugin-wrap" itemtype="http://schema.org/Person" itemscope itemprop="author"><div class="saboxplugin-tab"><div class="saboxplugin-gravatar"><img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%20100'%3E%3C/svg%3E" width="100" height="100" alt="" itemprop="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mutiny.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/R.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mutiny.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/R.jpg" width="100" height="100" alt="" itemprop="image"></noscript></div><div class="saboxplugin-authorname"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/" class="vcard author" rel="author" itemprop="url"><span class="fn" itemprop="name">Byron Rodgers</span></a></div><div class="saboxplugin-desc"><div itemprop="description"><p>“Beer fanatic. Bacon advocate. Wannabe travel junkie. Social media practitioner. Award-winning gamer. Food lover.”</p> </div></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div></div><div style="clear:both; margin-top:0em; margin-bottom:1em;"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/sanjay-verma-ambassador-who-did-not-stop-traveling-in-the-midst-of-epidemic-madrid/" target="_blank" rel="dofollow" class="u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0"><!-- INLINE RELATED POSTS 1/3 //--><style> .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0 { padding:0px; margin: 0; padding-top:1em!important; padding-bottom:1em!important; width:100%; display: block; font-weight:bold; background-color:inherit; border:0!important; border-left:4px solid inherit!important; text-decoration:none; } .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0:active, .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0:hover { opacity: 1; transition: opacity 250ms; webkit-transition: opacity 250ms; text-decoration:none; } .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0 { transition: background-color 250ms; webkit-transition: background-color 250ms; opacity: 1; transition: opacity 250ms; webkit-transition: opacity 250ms; } .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0 .ctaText { font-weight:bold; color:inherit; text-decoration:none; font-size: 16px; } .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0 .postTitle { color:inherit; text-decoration: underline!important; font-size: 16px; } .u68b6bf48c2705c38525be4a10309cfc0:hover .postTitle { text-decoration: underline!important; } </style><div style="padding-left:1em; padding-right:1em;"><span class="ctaText">See also</span> <span class="postTitle">Sanjay Verma: Ambassador who did not stop traveling in the midst of epidemic | Madrid</span></div></a></div> <div class="post-item-metadata entry-meta"> </div> <nav class="navigation post-navigation" role="navigation" aria-label="Continue Reading"> <h2 class="screen-reader-text">Continue Reading</h2> <div class="nav-links"><div class="nav-previous"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/vazirani-ekonk-electric-speedster-from-india-guarantees-a-rate-of-1-horsepower-per-kilo/" rel="prev"><span class="em-post-navigation">Previous</span> Vazirani ekonk electric speedster from India guarantees a rate of 1 horsepower per kilo</a></div></div> </nav> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div> <div class="aft-comment-related-wrap"> <div id="comments" class="comments-area"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h3 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/the-beatles-and-india-more-than-half-a-century-of-adventure-el-sol-de-mexico/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h3><form action="https://www.mutiny.in/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform" class="comment-form" novalidate><p class="comment-notes"><span id="email-notes">Your email address will not be published.</span> Required fields are marked <span class="required">*</span></p><p class="comment-form-comment"><label for="comment">Comment</label> <textarea id="comment" name="comment" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="65525" required="required"></textarea></p><p class="comment-form-author"><label for="author">Name <span class="required">*</span></label> <input id="author" name="author" type="text" value="" size="30" maxlength="245" required='required' /></p> <p class="comment-form-email"><label for="email">Email <span class="required">*</span></label> <input id="email" name="email" type="email" value="" size="30" maxlength="100" aria-describedby="email-notes" required='required' /></p> <p class="comment-form-url"><label for="url">Website</label> <input id="url" name="url" type="url" value="" size="30" maxlength="200" /></p> <p class="comment-form-cookies-consent"><input id="wp-comment-cookies-consent" name="wp-comment-cookies-consent" type="checkbox" value="yes" /> <label for="wp-comment-cookies-consent">Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.</label></p> <p class="form-submit"><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" class="submit" value="Post Comment" /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='3337' id='comment_post_ID' /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' /> </p><p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="2b62440a95" /></p><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="185"/><textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100" style="display: none !important;"></textarea></form> </div><!-- #respond --> </div><!-- #comments --> <div class="promotionspace enable-promotionspace"> <div class="af-reated-posts grid-layout"> <h4 class="widget-title header-after1"> <span class="header-after"> More Stories </span> </h4> <div class="af-container-row clearfix"> <div class="col-3 float-l pad latest-posts-grid af-sec-post" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img"data-background=""> <img src=""> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">2 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/vazirani-ekonk-electric-speedster-from-india-guarantees-a-rate-of-1-horsepower-per-kilo/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad no-color-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/vazirani-ekonk-electric-speedster-from-india-guarantees-a-rate-of-1-horsepower-per-kilo/">Vazirani ekonk electric speedster from India guarantees a rate of 1 horsepower per kilo</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 26, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-3 float-l pad latest-posts-grid af-sec-post" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img"data-background="https://www.infobae.com/new-resizer/eesJfdvQi3csJMa9f90Zw7HxVKg=/1200x628/filters:format(jpg):quality(85)//cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/infobae/IPWDHP3Z7RFPBDDMEV6WM6XDNY.jpg"> <img fifu-featured="1" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://www.infobae.com/new-resizer/eesJfdvQi3csJMa9f90Zw7HxVKg=/1200x628/filters:format(jpg):quality(85)//cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/infobae/IPWDHP3Z7RFPBDDMEV6WM6XDNY.jpg"><noscript><img fifu-featured="1" src="https://www.infobae.com/new-resizer/eesJfdvQi3csJMa9f90Zw7HxVKg=/1200x628/filters:format(jpg):quality(85)//cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/infobae/IPWDHP3Z7RFPBDDMEV6WM6XDNY.jpg"></noscript> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">3 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/do-you-want-to-study-in-india-if-you-are-a-peruvian-find-out-how-to-win-a-scholarship/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad no-color-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/do-you-want-to-study-in-india-if-you-are-a-peruvian-find-out-how-to-win-a-scholarship/">Do you want to study in India? If you are a Peruvian, find out how to win a scholarship</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 26, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-3 float-l pad latest-posts-grid af-sec-post" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img"data-background="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_mundo/119F2/production/_119987127_yadav976.jpg"> <img fifu-featured="1" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_mundo/119F2/production/_119987127_yadav976.jpg"><noscript><img fifu-featured="1" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_mundo/119F2/production/_119987127_yadav976.jpg"></noscript> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">7 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/the-walking-dead-of-india-they-saw-me-as-a-ghost/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad no-color-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/the-walking-dead-of-india-they-saw-me-as-a-ghost/">The Walking Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost”</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 25, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> </main><!-- #main --> </div><!-- #primary --> <div id="secondary" class="sidebar-area aft-sticky-sidebar"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <aside class="widget-area color-pad"> <div id="nav_menu-2" class="widget newsever-widget widget_nav_menu"><h2 class="widget-title widget-title-1"><span class="header-after">Navigate</span></h2><div class="menu-primary-menu-container"><ul id="menu-primary-menu" class="menu"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-home menu-item-530"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in">Home</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-531"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/">Top News</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-532"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/world/">World</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-533"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/economy/">Economy</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-534"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/science/">science</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-535"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/tech/">Tech</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-536"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/sport/">sport</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-537"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/entertainment/">entertainment</a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2920"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/contact-form/">Contact Form</a></li> </ul></div></div><div id="nav_menu-3" class="widget newsever-widget widget_nav_menu"><h2 class="widget-title widget-title-1"><span class="header-after">Pages</span></h2><div class="menu-secondary-menu-container"><ul id="menu-secondary-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-498" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-home menu-item-498"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/">Home</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2923" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2923"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/about-us/">About Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2922" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2922"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/dmca/">DMCA</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2921" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2921"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/editorial-policy/">Editorial Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2924" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2924"><a href="https://www.mutiny.in/contact-form/">Contact Form</a></li> </ul></div></div> </aside> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="af-main-banner-latest-posts grid-layout"> <div class="container-wrapper"> <div class="af-container-block-wrapper pad-20"> <div class="widget-title-section"> <h4 class="widget-title header-after1"> <span class="header-after"> You may have missed </span> </h4> </div> <div class="af-container-row clearfix"> <div class="col-4 pad float-l" data-mh="you-may-have-missed"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img" data-background=""> <img src=""> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">2 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/the-beatles-and-india-more-than-half-a-century-of-adventure-el-sol-de-mexico/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/the-beatles-and-india-more-than-half-a-century-of-adventure-el-sol-de-mexico/">The Beatles and India: More than half a century of adventure – El Sol de Mexico</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 26, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-4 pad float-l" data-mh="you-may-have-missed"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img" data-background=""> <img src=""> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">2 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/vazirani-ekonk-electric-speedster-from-india-guarantees-a-rate-of-1-horsepower-per-kilo/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/vazirani-ekonk-electric-speedster-from-india-guarantees-a-rate-of-1-horsepower-per-kilo/">Vazirani ekonk electric speedster from India guarantees a rate of 1 horsepower per kilo</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 26, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-4 pad float-l" data-mh="you-may-have-missed"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img" data-background="https://www.infobae.com/new-resizer/eesJfdvQi3csJMa9f90Zw7HxVKg=/1200x628/filters:format(jpg):quality(85)//cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/infobae/IPWDHP3Z7RFPBDDMEV6WM6XDNY.jpg"> <img fifu-featured="1" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://www.infobae.com/new-resizer/eesJfdvQi3csJMa9f90Zw7HxVKg=/1200x628/filters:format(jpg):quality(85)//cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/infobae/IPWDHP3Z7RFPBDDMEV6WM6XDNY.jpg"><noscript><img fifu-featured="1" src="https://www.infobae.com/new-resizer/eesJfdvQi3csJMa9f90Zw7HxVKg=/1200x628/filters:format(jpg):quality(85)//cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/infobae/IPWDHP3Z7RFPBDDMEV6WM6XDNY.jpg"></noscript> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">3 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/do-you-want-to-study-in-india-if-you-are-a-peruvian-find-out-how-to-win-a-scholarship/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/do-you-want-to-study-in-india-if-you-are-a-peruvian-find-out-how-to-win-a-scholarship/">Do you want to study in India? If you are a Peruvian, find out how to win a scholarship</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 26, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-4 pad float-l" data-mh="you-may-have-missed"> <div class="read-single color-pad"> <div class="data-bg read-img pos-rel read-bg-img" data-background="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_mundo/119F2/production/_119987127_yadav976.jpg"> <img fifu-featured="1" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_mundo/119F2/production/_119987127_yadav976.jpg"><noscript><img fifu-featured="1" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_mundo/119F2/production/_119987127_yadav976.jpg"></noscript> <div class="min-read-post-format"> <span class="min-read-item"> <span class="min-read">7 min read</span> </span> </div> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/the-walking-dead-of-india-they-saw-me-as-a-ghost/"></a> </div> <div class="read-details color-tp-pad"> <div class="read-categories"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="newsever-categories category-color-1" href="https://www.mutiny.in/top-news/" alt="View all posts in Top News"> Top News </a> </li></ul> </div> <div class="read-title"> <h4> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/the-walking-dead-of-india-they-saw-me-as-a-ghost/">The Walking Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost”</a> </h4> </div> <div class="entry-meta"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i> October 25, 2021 </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author byline"> <i class="fa fa-pencil-square-o"></i> <a href="https://www.mutiny.in/author/aditya/"> Byron Rodgers </a> </span> </span> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <footer class="site-footer"> <div class="site-info"> <div class="container-wrapper"> <div class="af-container-row"> <div class="col-1 color-pad"> Copyright © All rights reserved. <span class="sep"> | </span> <a href="https://afthemes.com/products/newsever">Newsever</a> by AF themes. </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> </div> <a id="scroll-up" class="secondary-color"> <i class="fa fa-angle-up"></i> </a> <script type="text/javascript">var jQueryScriptOutputted = false;function initJQuery() {if (typeof(jQuery) == "undefined") {if (!jQueryScriptOutputted) {jQueryScriptOutputted = true;document.write("<scr" + "ipt type=\"text/javascript\" src=\"https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.8.2.min.js\"></scr" + "ipt>");}setTimeout("initJQuery()", 50);}}initJQuery();</script><script type="text/javascript">window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {jQuery(document).ready(function() { jQuery(".1a5f3472f2e4fdf37d220713031330c2").click(function() { jQuery.post( "https://www.mutiny.in/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", { "action": "quick_adsense_onpost_ad_click", "quick_adsense_onpost_ad_index": jQuery(this).attr("data-index"), "quick_adsense_nonce": "1b8da4455b", }, function(response) { } ); }); }); });</script> <script type='text/javascript' id='newsever-pagination-js-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var AFurl = {"nonce":"ae7e7f93ca","ajaxurl":"https:\/\/www.mutiny.in\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","dir":"left"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' id='fifu-image-js-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var fifuImageVars = {"fifu_lazy":"","fifu_woo_lbox_enabled":"1","fifu_woo_zoom":"inline","fifu_is_product":"","fifu_is_flatsome_active":"","fifu_rest_url":"https:\/\/www.mutiny.in\/wp-json\/","fifu_nonce":"a1805d5e84"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202143.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:10.1',blog:'22391668',post:'3337',tz:'5.5',srv:'www.mutiny.in'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '22391668', '3337' ]); </script> <script>window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"img[data-lazy-src],.rocket-lazyload",data_src:"lazy-src",data_srcset:"lazy-srcset",data_sizes:"lazy-sizes",class_loading:"lazyloading",class_loaded:"lazyloaded",threshold:300,callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"&&element.dataset.rocketLazyload=="fitvidscompatible"){if(element.classList.contains("lazyloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener('LazyLoad::Initialized',function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;if(window.MutationObserver){var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){var image_count=0;var iframe_count=0;var rocketlazy_count=0;mutations.forEach(function(mutation){for(i=0;i<mutation.addedNodes.length;i++){if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName!=='function'){continue} if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName!=='function'){continue} images=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('img');is_image=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IMG";iframes=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('iframe');is_iframe=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IFRAME";rocket_lazy=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName('rocket-lazyload');image_count+=images.length;iframe_count+=iframes.length;rocketlazy_count+=rocket_lazy.length;if(is_image){image_count+=1} if(is_iframe){iframe_count+=1}}});if(image_count>0||iframe_count>0||rocketlazy_count>0){lazyLoadInstance.update()}});var b=document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0];var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(b,config)}},!1)</script><script data-no-minify="1" async src="https://www.mutiny.in/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket/assets/js/lazyload/16.1/lazyload.min.js"></script> <script src="https://www.mutiny.in/wp-content/cache/min/1/bef85de5ef87797d505bdfe5f5fba72f.js" data-minify="1" defer></script></body> </html> <!-- This website is like a Rocket, isn't it? Performance optimized by WP Rocket. Learn more: https://wp-rocket.me - Debug: cached@1635257383 -->