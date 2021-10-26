The Beatles and India: More than half a century of adventure – El Sol de Mexico

A new documentary explores the enduring tradition of The Beatles’ time in India.
The Beatles and India Attached is the audiovisual work title to be released on October 29th and the album that completes it.
Through archives, records, photographs, eyewitness stories, professional commentaries and pictures of places in India, the fascinating journey from the intense life of George, John, Paul and Ringo’s Western celebrities to the distant ashram is brought to life from the Himalayas. The pursuit of spiritual bliss triggers an unprecedented creative explosion.
According to the DMusic agency that published this publication, it is the first serious study of how India has influenced the development of the largest rock band of all time, as well as its pioneering role in uniting two completely different cultures.