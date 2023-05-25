The Bama Rush Backlash Documentary – The New York Times

Grant Sykes, another freshman who rushed in 2022, echoed those sentiments. Mrs. Sykes, who became A famous personality on TikTok Because of the videos she posted during the rush, she said she was “disappointed” with the film. And compared to the dramatic trailer—which declared that “this documentary could be the end of Greek life as we know it”—the final product failed, she said.

“There was nothing they talked about that was already known or something you couldn’t look up on your own,” said Ms Sykes, 20. “It wasn’t a Bama Rush documentary at all! It was a documentary about two girls and their lives.”

“A lot of people were really hoping that this would reveal things so that change could happen,” she continued, adding that she wished “Bama Rush” had explored in depth topics such as racism, homophobia, and erotophobia.

During the rush, rumors circulated that Ms. Sykes was a “documentary manufacturer,” as she put it, a lie she believed might affect the chances of the rush.

“Why would the class even want to talk to me if they thought I was the plant?” She is non-binary, said Ms. Sykes. “I was like, ‘Do you honestly think I was sent here to hook up with a bunch of hot blond chicks?'” Like, come on. “

By the end of the process, she was not invited to join any sorority, having been let go by most of the houses early on. Ms. Fleet reached out to Ms. Sykes in August about the movie, according to DMs reviewed by The New York Times. The couple never spoke, and Mrs. Sykes was not involved in the film.