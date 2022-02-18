The awesome 8BitDo Pro Controller 2 drops to its lowest price on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a great console, but its Joy-Con controllers aren’t exactly built for traditionalists looking for a more mainstream console design. Fortunately, there are excellent third-party alternatives like 8BitDo’s Pro 2, which is Currently on sale on Amazon for $44.99 Instead of $49.99 when clipping the coupon on the page below the price.

We called 8BitDo Pro 2 the best Switch console you can buy When we reviewed it last year, a device that takes a signal from the original Super Nintendo Controller and provides some additional functionality via the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. 8BitDo’s Pro 2 lacks some of the features found in Nintendo’s first-party offering — including HD rumble and Amiibo support — but it does include customizable hand grips and rear paddles, as well as Bluetooth for connecting the console to your PC, Mac, or mobile device. . Additionally, it can be recharged via USB-C and comes in black or one of several vintage-inspired colors. Read our review.



It’s been nearly impossible to find major deals on Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro since the powerful laptop launched late last year, but today, you can save about $249.01 on one of the M1 Pro’s high-end configurations. Right now, the $2,499 model equipped with a 1TB SSD, 10-core M1 Pro CPU, 16GB RAM, and an upgraded 16-core GPU is On sale on Amazon for $2,249.99which is the price that will be reflected in your cart at checkout.

To say we liked the latest MacBook Pro line is an understatement — after all, we gave the 14-inch laptop a rare 9.5/10 in our area. Review. Apple’s latest devices are the fastest laptops we’ve ever tested when it comes to multitasking, making them a great choice for power users looking to do heavy creative work like video editing and other forms of content creation. It also offers a nice screen and more powerful port selection than previous models, not to mention some of the longest battery life we’ve seen in a laptop. Read our review.

You can spend three days saving your weekend while streaming with this discounted three-month YouTube TV subscription. For a limited time only, new subscribers can Pay $54.99 a month instead of $64.99 for the first 3 months. It will usually cost you around $195, which means you’ll have paid $165 at the end of this discount period. This is a small but welcome discount on a service that is becoming increasingly more expensive on a scale The past few years. You can also cancel your subscription at any time.

With YouTube TV, you’ll have access to over 85 on-demand channels covering live sports, news, entertainment, and a variety of other content. The subscription also comes with unlimited recording and DVR capabilities for up to six accounts, as well as the ability to have three simultaneous streams. It’s a solid service overall, especially considering that it’s compatible with most streaming devices, and uses the YouTube interface, which you’re probably already familiar with.



If you’re an Android user and looking for a reliable pair of true wireless earbuds, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are back at their best price ever. usually $149.99, Woot is currently selling it for $99.99 With Woot’s 90-day warranty. However, if a shorter warranty is a concern, you can too Get it from Amazon in select colors for around $106 or at Samsung for $109.99and both offer a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

We gave the Galaxy Buds 2 8.5/10 in Review, praising the active noise cancellation as well as the improved design and fit, a nice improvement over their predecessors. They’re a great choice for Android users who are looking for a pair of earbuds with good sound, wireless charging, and a subtle design that, for better or worse, won’t catch on much.



Are you still looking for the right smart speaker for your home? Well, if you’re a Costco member, you can get stuck Apple HomePod mini now for $79.99 Instead of $99. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on Apple’s smart speakers, which sound great despite their size and offer a full suite of Siri audio capabilities. It can also act as a hub for your home via HomeKit, and if you own an iPhone, it can be used to make calls and send messages. Unfortunately, the current discount only lasts until February 23 and only applies to the white and space gray models – not any of the models. Fun and vibrant colors Apple recently introduced late last year. Read our review.



It may be a last-generation model, but the Kindle Paperwhite 2018 is still a good e-reader with a great E Ink display. You can take the waterproof device with you in the shower and read it for hours on end without worrying about battery life, as we’ve found that it can last for weeks. While its 6-inch screen isn’t as big as the one on the 2021 model It still charges via Micro USB, and remains a solid choice if you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the newer model. That’s because Woot is currently taking $50 off a popular e-reader, Ad-supported configuration of 8GB on sale for just $79.99which is about $10 less than the lowest price so far. Read our review.

Other deals worth studying

If you’re using a 2-in-1 PC, the 2020 Microsoft Surface Book 3 works right now For sale at the lowest price so far in Best Buy. The discounted model comes with an Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $899.99, which is a healthy $700 off the list price. While the old model is still pricey and lacks storage, we liked the keyboard and the 3:2 aspect ratio of the screen, as well as the all-day battery life. Read our review .

. If you own a Samsung Galaxy and are in the market for a tile-like Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your belongings, Amazon is knocking a few bucks off Samsung Galaxy SmartTag in black, $26.99 Instead of $30

The Ultimate Ears’ Boom 3 may be a bit old at this point — the powerful Bluetooth speaker came out in 2018 — but it’s still a good-sounding speaker with IP67 dust and water resistance, as well creative button. Normally $149.99, currently On sale on Amazon for $129.99$10, shy of the best price yet.