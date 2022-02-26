The award list for Gran Turismo 7 – GTPlanet has been leaked

as a copy of Gran Turismo 7 To some extent Unexpectedly now in players’ mailboxesWe’re starting to see some information about the game seeping into the wild, too. The first is, of course, the game’s PSN Trophy prize pool, which Posted on Twitter.

Trophies are basically additional missions for each game – it could be challenges you’ll find as you play, specific missions that require a bit of digging, or feats of endurance – pinned to your PlayStation profile for all to see.

There are three levels of cups, with bronze cups worth 15 points for smaller tasks, silver prizes worth 30 points for more important challenges, and gold prizes worth 90 points for more difficult or time-consuming events. Collect all the prizes in a particular game and you will get a Platinum Cup worth 300 points.

They are loaded the moment you start the game for the first time, and as a result, those players who appeared in their new game GT7 Discs discover and share the game menu.

All titles since January 1, 2009 have been requested to include awards, which means GT7 It will be the fourth Gran Turismo game to feature, and as a result, we already knew what to expect for some of the roster.

There is some good news right away. Incredibly time consuming and difficult Awards from GT Sport – Which requires you to win 91 races online or Reach player level 50 – Gone. In fact, the list as a whole seems more achievable than GT SportWhich means there will be more platinum this time around.

As usual, there are fast-driving prizes, with targets of 200 mph, 500 kph, and 600 kph for three different prizes (you’ll need a Dodge Tomahawk and Special Stage Route X for the latter).

There are also some interesting distance landmarks in the mix as well. You’ll need to drive the first 24 hours ever from Le Mans in 1923 and the length of Route 66 (again), have social media to drive the Atlantic crossing distance and the entire German Autobahn network in online modes.

Three photo challenges come back from sports, where you’ll need to take 100 photos and take the R18 at Le Mans and the BMW Gr.3 at the Nürburgring again. There are also challenges to buy different cars – including the same car ten times – and pass circuit trials.

Oddly enough, there’s only one Gold Cup this time around, and that’s given for earning gold times across all game licenses. However, there is another trophy hidden at this time that looks like it will be awarded to get to the final movie, but we weren’t able to say what the trophy score is. The silver medal was in the GT Sport.

platinum

Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy – All Gran Turismo 7 trophies earned!

gold

Hard work pays off – earned gold in all licenses

silver

Master Circuit – Complete 15 tracks (all sectors) in the Circuit Experience

Autobahn driving together – driving with other players online I matched the distance traveled by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191 km (8,197 miles)

Speed ​​Archdemon – Reached a speed of 600 km/h (373 mph)

Three Legendary Cars – Capture three legendary racing cars that were previously destined to win 24 hour races.

Bronze