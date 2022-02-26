The award list for Gran Turismo 7 – GTPlanet has been leaked

as a copy of Gran Turismo 7 To some extent Unexpectedly now in players’ mailboxesWe’re starting to see some information about the game seeping into the wild, too. The first is, of course, the game’s PSN Trophy prize pool, which Posted on Twitter.
Trophies are basically additional missions for each game – it could be challenges you’ll find as you play, specific missions that require a bit of digging, or feats of endurance – pinned to your PlayStation profile for all to see.
There are three levels of cups, with bronze cups worth 15 points for smaller tasks, silver prizes worth 30 points for more important challenges, and gold prizes worth 90 points for more difficult or time-consuming events. Collect all the prizes in a particular game and you will get a Platinum Cup worth 300 points.
They are loaded the moment you start the game for the first time, and as a result, those players who appeared in their new game GT7 Discs discover and share the game menu.
All titles since January 1, 2009 have been requested to include awards, which means GT7 It will be the fourth Gran Turismo game to feature, and as a result, we already knew what to expect for some of the roster.
There is some good news right away. Incredibly time consuming and difficult Awards from GT Sport – Which requires you to win 91 races online or Reach player level 50 – Gone. In fact, the list as a whole seems more achievable than GT SportWhich means there will be more platinum this time around.
As usual, there are fast-driving prizes, with targets of 200 mph, 500 kph, and 600 kph for three different prizes (you’ll need a Dodge Tomahawk and Special Stage Route X for the latter).
There are also some interesting distance landmarks in the mix as well. You’ll need to drive the first 24 hours ever from Le Mans in 1923 and the length of Route 66 (again), have social media to drive the Atlantic crossing distance and the entire German Autobahn network in online modes.
Three photo challenges come back from sports, where you’ll need to take 100 photos and take the R18 at Le Mans and the BMW Gr.3 at the Nürburgring again. There are also challenges to buy different cars – including the same car ten times – and pass circuit trials.
Oddly enough, there’s only one Gold Cup this time around, and that’s given for earning gold times across all game licenses. However, there is another trophy hidden at this time that looks like it will be awarded to get to the final movie, but we weren’t able to say what the trophy score is. The silver medal was in the GT Sport.
platinum
- Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy – All Gran Turismo 7 trophies earned!
gold
- Hard work pays off – earned gold in all licenses
silver
- Master Circuit – Complete 15 tracks (all sectors) in the Circuit Experience
- Autobahn driving together – driving with other players online I matched the distance traveled by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191 km (8,197 miles)
- Speed Archdemon – Reached a speed of 600 km/h (373 mph)
- Three Legendary Cars – Capture three legendary racing cars that were previously destined to win 24 hour races.
Bronze
- Small batch – I bought a turbocharger or a supercharger 10 times
- Tuning Taste – Purchased and Equipped Tuning Parts
- Multi-level – win races on 10 different tracks
- By a Country Mile – Win by 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two rounds
- By Whisker – Win the race by 0.5 seconds or less
- Circuit Trainee – Complete five tracks (all sectors) in the Circuit Experience
- Clean Racer – Complete the race without leaving any collision course
- Cross the Atlantic together – Driving with other players online I matched the distance traveled by the first ever non-stop transatlantic flight: 5,810 km (3610 miles)
- Dirt Digging – Win 10 races on dirt tracks
- Done in 60 seconds – I drove a lap at Tsukuba in less than 1 minute
- 24 hour drive – full 24 hours of Le Mans: 2,209,538 km (1,372,942 miles)
- Driving on the Angeles Crest Highway – I drove the Los Angeles Crest Highway (US) – 66 miles (106 km)
- Driving Route 66 – Driving Route 66 (US): 2,451 miles (3,945 km)
- Fill Her Up – Stop during a race marked by fuel consumption, fill your tank
- Favorite company – bought the same car 10 times
- Formula First Timer – Drive a Formula Car
- Fully Licensed – Got all licenses
- Heavy Transport – Buy a pickup truck
- Mastery in Depth – Finish 50 races in Sport mode
- Join the 200 mph club – reach a speed of 200 mph (322 km/h)
- Let’s go carbon neutral! He bought an electric car
- Living with a Legend – I bought a car from Legend Cars
- Living Your Car Life – Start First List
- Looks good! – Aerodynamic parts purchased and equipped
- Le Mans Souvenir – Snapshot of the Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) Scapes at La Sarthe
- Souvenir of the Nürburgring – Snap a Scapes of the BMW Gr.3 at the Nürburgring
- Motor Mania – Store 50 cars in your garage
- Move Up – Move up five or more in one turn
- New Wizard – Stop during the race and change your tires
- No help required! – Complete the race without any auxiliary settings
- No Car, No Life – 100 cars are stored in your garage
- podium finish – finished on the podium ten times
- Rain Royalty – I got your rain license
- Tour & Tour – I drove 500 miles (804.672 km) on elliptical tracks
- Running Empty – Run out of fuel in a fuel-efficient race
- Safety first – buy a safety car
- Hot Smoking – Earned 10,000 points in Drift Trials
- Snap-Happy – Take 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos
- Speed Demon – reached a speed of 500 km/h (311 mph)
- Sports mode debut – finish the race in sports mode
- Stark cleaning – wash the car 10 times
- Student of Motoring History – Complete the first car collection list
- The first step to mastery – completing the path (all sectors) in the circuit experience
- Time Striker – Take part in 100 time trials
- Reinforcement – 10 times increase in body rigidity
- Warning: load wide! Wide body fit
- Wheely Good Fun – Buy 10 sets of wheels
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Zelda: Majora’s Cutscene Mask when switching apparently “more refined to N64” from Wii Virtual Console emulation
Where is your Steam Deck pre-order email? Valve explains
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Keyboard is on sale for $120