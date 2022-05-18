The Astros scored 5 home games in the second half against the Red Sox

Boston – How do you stand up to a competitor who scores three games in just five courts? Hit five reptiles Homer from him in the next inning.
Houston broke a franchise record and tied the major league tag on Tuesday win 13-4 Above Boston, Red Sox player Nathan Evaldi flagged five homers in the second half to give the club a massive 9-1 lead. The Astros finished the night with 15 hits and were responsible for six out of the game’s eight runs.
Manager Dusty Becker said, “I don’t think I’ve seen that before. I’ve had some good teams, and I’ve played in some good teams. But…that was my first game there.”
The historic race started with Jordan Alvarez, who sent a 97.7 mph fastball to the Green Monster benches to briefly tie the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a home MLB lead (12). The next long ball came courtesy of Kyle Tucker, who had right-handed Jackie Bradley Jr. climb the wall while the ball was navigating over the Astros’ Bulls in the twice Homer race. In his first appearance in Fenway Park, a native of New England Jeremy Peña He then came back for his seventh time in the Premier League and his third for Houston in the inning.
With no one warming up in Boston after a flight, single and double, Michael Brantley He went up and sent one to the right stands to drive in three more runs. Finally, Homer who put the new club sign off the bat came Yuli Gourielwho went deep into the center-left field.
Their previous record was four runs in the Tour on September 8, 2004, when Craig Bigeaux, Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman and Mike Lamb went in the first half against the Reds.
Right-hander Tyler Danish relieved Ivaldi and Tucker retired to finish the game. By the time his third exit was scored, the Astros had logged 1,970 feet of home runs.
The team has made five home runs in one run only eight times including on Tuesday:
• Astros, 2 (May 17, 2022)
• Yankees, 4, (September 17, 2020)
• Citizens, III (27 July 2017)
• Brewer, 4 (April 22, 2006)
• Twins, 7, (June 9, 1966)
• Giants, 9, (23 August 1961)
• Velez, 8 (June 2, 1949)
• Giants, IV (June 6, 1939)
“I mean, we have a great football club, and we know we can do damage,” Peña said. “And it was one by one, and you kind of lost track, and you in the moment — you don’t really think about records and all that stuff. We heard about the record after the game.” But it was great to see him.”
Even after the second half ended, hits continued to come for the Astros. Tuesday’s 15 players matched the season’s high – they also hit 15 for the Twins in completing a pending match Thursday – and tied 13 times with another season high (last done on April 8 against the Angels at Anaheim).
With their singles teammates from Alvarez and Peña, two-round shots from Tucker and Gurriel, and three runs from Brantley, the only thing missing from the running course at home was a Grand Slam.
Tucker took care of those two rounds later, giving Houston a 13-3 Grand Slam lead to the right field, his seventh for Homer this season and second on the night.
A strong offensive performance is no shock to the 2022 Astros. After Tuesday’s win, Houston is near the top in a number of attacking categories – including leading Majors with 55 times, ranking third in the MLS with 167 points and second in the AL with 0.422 deceleration rate.
But a five-eyebrow turn on a night of six fall into its own category, especially against a veteran pitcher like Eovaldi.
There’s no explanation. I mean, sometimes, you’ve hit greatness . Becker said [pitchers] Well and sometimes, you know, it’s like that [pitchers] You don’t hit them. There is no explanation for everything. …it’s not easy to hit the house, and like I said, that was just the present day.
“The guys didn’t like the taste of losing last night, so they came out ready to play today. I mean, they come out ready every day, but they were especially prepared today because they knew we had a tough guy on the hill there.”
