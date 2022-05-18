The historic race started with Jordan Alvarez, who sent a 97.7 mph fastball to the Green Monster benches to briefly tie the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a home MLB lead (12). The next long ball came courtesy of Kyle Tucker, who had right-handed Jackie Bradley Jr. climb the wall while the ball was navigating over the Astros’ Bulls in the twice Homer race. In his first appearance in Fenway Park, a native of New England Jeremy Peña He then came back for his seventh time in the Premier League and his third for Houston in the inning.