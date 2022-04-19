The Argentine Minister travels to Italy and India to meet with the Pope

This content was released on April 19, 2022 – 19:14

Buenos Aires, ap. 19 (EFE) .- Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Kafiro will travel to Italy tomorrow (Wednesday) and hold a private meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, after which he will travel to India, official sources said. Today.

According to the Argentine Foreign Ministry, Kafiro will travel to Milan (northern Italy), where he will meet with Alan Reese, the Under Secretary for International Relations for the Lombardy and Azolombarda Region in Palazzo Lombardia, and then with them. Atilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region.

Meanwhile, Cafiro will attend the opening ceremony of the Argentina Pavilion in Venice Finale on Thursday.

The Argentine minister will then travel to Rome, where he will hold private visits with the pope at the Vatican on Friday, confirming a request by the Apostolic Nuncio in Argentina, according to the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Worship Secretary of the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kafiro will be accompanied by Argentine Secretary of Worship Guillermo Oliveri, Argentine Ambassador to the Holy See Maria Fernanda Silva and Louisiana Tito, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Cabinet Advisory Division.

Later, Cafiero will meet with David Beasley, Managing Director of the World Food Program, and Qu Dongyu, Director – General of the FAO, and later with members of the Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria).

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Cafiero will meet with Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Luigi Di Maio and then hold a meeting with the Italian-Latin American company.

The Argentine diplomat and his entourage will arrive in New Delhi next Sunday for a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subramaniam Jaisankar.

According to the Argentine Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the two ministers will begin talks to launch a cooperation forum between India and the community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC, currently headed by Argentina). Latin American mechanism ..

In addition, Kafiro will preside over the day’s Commission on Dialogue for the Malvinas Question, a British-controlled archipelago and a claim to Argentine sovereignty.

On Monday, the 25th, the Argentine Minister attends the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geopolitics.

Within the framework of this forum, Cafiero will attend a roundtable on Tuesday 26th.

Finally, on Wednesday, April 27, Kafiro will travel to Mumbai, where he will visit the radioisotope manufacturing plant being built with the participation of Argentine state-owned Invap, and meet with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry. EFE

nk / rgm / fpa

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe’s Services is explicitly prohibited without the prior and express permission of Agencia EFE SA.