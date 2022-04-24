April 25, 2022

The Argentine Foreign Minister begins his visit to India with a focus on trade

April 24, 2022

New Delhi, Apr. 24 (EFE) .- Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Kafiro kicked off an official visit to India on Sunday in New Delhi to focus on strengthening trade and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Kafiro met Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar this morning, with whom he had a “primitive meeting”, the Indian Foreign Minister said in a message on his Twitter account in Spanish, with pictures of the meeting.

“We discussed the expansion of our bilateral trade and cooperation in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, electricity, defense and nuclear energy,” Jaisankar said during his first visit to India.

In addition, the Indian Foreign Minister noted that they will work “closely with the G20 and the multilateral forums” at a time of special global instability due to the profound consequences of the war or epidemic in Ukraine.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting, the ministers announced that they would begin talks between India and the Latin American and Caribbean community (CELAC, currently headed by Argentina) to launch a cooperation forum. Of the Latin American mechanism.

Cafiero also plans to launch a British-dominated archipelago and commission today to discuss the Malvinas question of Argentina’s sovereignty. The law comes two days after the end of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official visit to India.

In addition, on Monday Argentine Minister Raisina will attend the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Dialogue, India’s major conference on geopolitics and geopolitics, on Tuesday he will participate in a panel discussion.

See also  Sino-Indian tensions escalate following the massive deployment of the Xi Jinping regime

On Wednesday, Kafiro will travel to the Indian economic capital, Bombay, where he will visit a radioisotope manufacturing plant being built with the participation of the Argentine state-owned Invap, and meet with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Ride.

The Argentine Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi from Italy, where he held meetings at the headquarters of United Nations agencies such as the World Food Fund (IFAD) or the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). , Luigi di Maio. EFE

