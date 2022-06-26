The Apple Music Student Plan is getting more expensive in the US, UK, and Canada

Apple Music has raised the subscription price of its student plan in the US, UK and Canada, as it first reported 9to5Mac (Across Take Crunch). While the price increases from $4.99 to $5.99 per month in the US and Canada, students in the UK can expect a similar jump from £4.99 to £5.99 per month.

Apple hasn’t acknowledged the changes yet, but new pricing information is currently available at Apple Music webpage. Students subscribe to Apple Music I’m also starting to see prices go up on their iPhone and iPad subscription pages. It’s not clear when exactly Apple implemented these changes, but, like 9to5Mac It indicates that it will likely be released sometime between June 21-23 – Archived webpage from Apple Music The old student price of £4.99 shows the st.

Apple quietly raised the subscription price for students in several countries in May

The Apple Music Student Plan, intended for those enrolled in a college or university, was once the most affordable fully-featured plan available. Prices for family plans of $9.99 per month and $14.99 per month remain unchanged, and the same goes for the $4.99 per month voice plan. While students may view the audio plan as a way to provide additional profit, it It provides limited access to Apple Music, which you can only control with Siri.

The price increase for Apple Music isn’t just limited to the US, UK, and Canada. Last month , Apple quietly raised the subscription price for students in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Israel and Kenya. It is unclear whether Apple has plans to raise costs for students in additional countries, and Apple did not immediately respond the edgeComment request.