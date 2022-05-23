The ‘American Idol’ award is crowned after facing Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl

The finale of ‘American Idol’ featured all-star performances, touched her hometown visits – and crowned a new winner, after facing country music.

Before Season 20 drew to a close on Sunday night, the final three contestants — Leah Marlin, Hunter Girl and Noah Thompson — made their final appeal to the American vote during the three-hour broadcast, which was broadcast live from coast to coast. First, they sang songs from Bruce Springsteen, before each sang an original that they recorded during their time on “Idol”.

As usual, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joined in to provide criticism – but in this final stage of the competition it was clear all three contestants were ready to spread their wings.

Here’s what happened, including who won.

Leah Marilyn cries Katy Perry with original song ‘Flowers’

Leah Marilyn started the show with Springsteen’s song “Born in the USA”.

The 20-year-old who dropped out of school in Normal, Illinois once again showed that she can bring the edge, and swing while accompanies herself on the guitar.

“What a big shoe I got in,” exclaimed Ritchie.

Perry said Marilyn is “the complete package.”

“I won, period, end of story,” she added.

Later, Marilyn again took the stage, singing her recently released original song “Flowers”.

The contestant said on social media that the song’s inspiration came from a difficult period for Marilyn’s mental health. Although her mental health is in a much better place, Marilyn said she hopes the song will offer strength to those going through similar experiences.

By the end of the agonizing show, Marilyn and Perry were in tears, as the audience chanted “Leah.”

“The crowd won’t lie to you,” Ritchie said. “Props to the Songwriter’s Side”.

Berry said she was “crunching up in a really good way.”

“I am fortunate to be here, as part of such a show that is truly making a difference and changing lives,” she added. “That song is so beautiful and it will change the lives of others.”

Brian agreed that “flowers” are “just wonderful.”

“What a must-have journey,” he said. “I am so happy for you, and you have every right to have these feelings now.”

Huntergirl graduates from star to supernova

Next, Huntergirl, dressed in a shimmering silver jacket and skirt, performed “Dancing in the Dark.” As a country singer, Huntergirl predictably killed the Springsteen classic.

“You’re comfortable,” said Berry. “This is your theatre.” “You’ve done that and more. I don’t think you’re a star. I think you’re a supernova.”

Bryan praised the contestant’s song choice, while Ritchie added that Huntergirl definitely has the look. “Now you own the stage,” Ritchie continued. “You are now responsible for your career, and dear, you have a job.”

Huntergirl then sang her original song “Redbird”, which is also available to stream. In the song, Huntergirl sings about searching for hope in a dark time.

Brian refrained from crying while giving his feedback, praising the contestant for her talent for songwriting.

“Forget numbers now,” Richie said, also praising Huntergirl’s volunteer work with veterans. “Your heart is in the right place. I hope you thrive as long as possible.”

Perry said Huntergirl “is doing something special.”

“Music is a lot of therapy for people,” she added. “And sometimes that’s our therapy.”

Noah Thompson takes art to the next level

The Springsteen catalog was also in Noah Thompson’s Alley. The country singer sang Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire.”

“It’s a long way from the first test, my friend,” Brian said.

Ritchie said Thompson’s newly developed stage presence takes his singing to the next level.

“You have what is now your stage character,” he said. “This is called an artist. You have now moved into that wonderful phase of your life.”

Perry said Thompson sang her favorite Springsteen song.

She said, “I just swooped in and captured every heart in America by singing that song. You’re just a good guy from Kentucky who might win ‘American Idol.'”

Then Thompson performed the song he recently recorded and released called “One Day Tonight”.

Perry kept crying, thinking how far the construction worker in Kentucky had come.

“I’ll keep wipes in the palm of my hand,” she said. “Don’t stop dreaming. There is a plan for you and your life.”

Ritchie said Thompson made people “fall in love” with him on the show — and will continue to do so long after the season is over.

Nicolina wears belts with Sarah Bareilles and Christian Guardino collaborates with Michael Buble

In a typical finale fashion for “Idol,” the episode was also filled with filler performances, as viewers waited on the edge of their seats for the results of a nationwide live vote.

The top 10 contestants have performed various duets with other acclaimed singers. Fritz Hager, who was eliminated last week, took to the stage with James Arthur to give a soulful performance of Arthur’s Can I Be Him.

Nikolina, who was also eliminated last week just before the final, sang with Sarah Bareilles on Bareilles’ song “She Used to Be Mine.” (Nikolina sang the song in the initial audition, which garnered 2.1 million views on Youtube.)

Christian Guardino gave an amazing performance of Charlie Chaplin’s song “Smile” with one of his musical heroes, Michael Buble.

Another featured duet came from Marilyn and Perry. The two sang Perry’s song “Fireworks,” after showing footage of Marilyn singing the song as a little girl, in a full touching moment.

The last two matches give the country the final showdown

About an hour after the show started, host Ryan Seacrest announced the singer who came in third: Marlene. Meaning, Huntergirl and Thompson were once again singing in the Top 2 in the latest round of America’s Vote.

In his last song, Thompson revisits the Rhianna song “Stay” that he sang during Hollywood Week. The pop song was a curveball for Thompson, but he gave the song a strong spin and received a standing ovation from the judges.

“First of all, how dare you wear that suit,” Perry joked. “I’m so glad you chose that song.”

Another moment of the full circle, Huntergirl sang “Riot” by Riscal Flats, which she sang on her first audition.

“I’ll call you Hunter,” said Perry, “because I see a woman over there now.”

Brian said the contestant’s future “lit up right before my eyes” – and it looks bright.

“We’re so proud as judges just to say we’ve really guided you in this way to such an amazing place in your career,” Ritchie said.

And the winner is…

After 16 million votes, Seacrest declared Thompson the winner of the bid.

“My heart is beating out of my chest,” the singer said. “This is madness.”

From working in construction to winning “American Idol,” Thompson has proven, at least to some, that dreams come true.