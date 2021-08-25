The amazing two-headed cobra appears in India

After receiving a warning of a presence Snake Dangerous and unusual in Vikasnagar, India, the staff of the Uttarakhand State Forest Department visited the place where they found a completely strange snake.





Carlotta Bisbe Masses

That’s about one Cobra With two heads that surprised all the staff who went on his search: “In my 15 years as a snake hunter, I have never seen a specimen like this. This is a very rare snake,” Adimirza admitted. Snakes. Has been working with the Forest Service for the past 15 years now Hindustan Times.

Veterinarians have not yet determined whether she will be released or imprisoned for studying. Third party

Promising that this was a very rare snake, Mirza explained that the length of this snake was about 45 centimeters, so it seemed that it was not even two weeks since it was born.

The strange snake was sent to an animal rescue center, where Vipul Moria, a wildlife expert at the Wildlife Institute of India, assured that it was a very rare specimen: “So far, I have not seen any specimen like this in the state. . It is also known as biceps and is caused by certain genetic mutations. Very little is known about these snakes. “

Uttarakhand Forest Department officials have recovered two rare cobras from the Kalsi forest in Dehradun district. (neerajsantoshi Reports)https://t.co/Ox3wSNfOtZ – Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 13, 2021

Wildlife experts from the Wildlife Institute of India explain that these types of snakes rarely survive in the wild. In addition, they confirm that the development of two heads is caused by a genetic mutation in the reptile.

However, this is not the first time a snake with two heads has appeared, and a snake has appeared in the past Poisonous cobra head In a garden in Woodridge, Virginia (USA), however, two-headed snakes are rarely found in the wild because most of them live only in captivity.

A two-headed copper-headed snake was discovered in Virginia, USA Other sources

Now the veterinarians at the animal rescue center where the cobra was found have to inspect it and determine if they will release it or capture it for examination.

