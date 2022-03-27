Thailand: A man tries to patrol India to see his wife, who has been separated by a Govt-19 infection. The world

Ho Hong HungVietnamese trying to reach India Sailing to reunite with his wife, who had been separated for two years The cause of Govit-19 infection-, local and international media have reported that he was rescued by the Thai Navy.

The man left Phuket in the south ThailandIn early March, only a few cans of water and dehydrated food bags were carried in a small inflatable boat.

His goal was to reach India, 2,000 kilometers across the Bay of Bengal, to visit his estranged wife due to the severe travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 epidemic.

On Wednesday, March 23, a 37-year-old man was found in a fishing boat near the Similan Islands in Thailand, 80 kilometers off the mainland.

Fishermen contacted authorities and came to rescue him and detained him, Capt. Pseud Sangton of the Thai Maritime Security Command Center told AFP.

The captain added that Ho Hong Hang had no maps, compass, GPS or spare clothes and only a limited amount of water.

His journey began in Vietnam, from where he moved to Bangkok. Knowing that he needed a visa to enter India, he took a bus to Phuket where he had bought a rubber boat.

During the two-week trip, the wind blew and apparently subsided. Ho Hong Hung will be transferred to Phuket, where he will be interrogated.

Thai authorities have contacted the Vietnamese and Indian embassies to investigate his case.

With information from AFP