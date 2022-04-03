April 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Tesla suspends Shanghai factory production for four days due to COVID restrictions

Tesla was unable to resume production in Shanghai on Monday

Iris Pearce April 3, 2022 2 min read

A truck transports new Tesla cars at its plant in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

SHANGHAI, April 3 (Reuters) – TESLA (TSLA.O) It told workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai plant would not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier on Sunday that the US automaker aims to resume production on Monday, citing two sources, as it expected to see an initial batch of workers freed from the city-imposed shutdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. Read more

However, production plans have now been canceled on Monday, according to the notice, which did not explain the reasons or say when the company expects to resume activity.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Production at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, which produces cars for the Chinese market and is also an important export hub, has been halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-phase shutdown that began in areas east of the city’s Huangpu River where the plant is located.

Tesla had originally hoped to halt operations for only four days, but canceled production plans for Friday and Saturday after authorities expanded tight restrictions on movement in the eastern half of the city. Practically all areas of Shanghai are currently under lockdown.

The current shutdown marks one of the longest suspensions since the plant began production in late 2019. One source said that Tesla makes 6,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y cars per week at its Shanghai plant.

See also  Shopper's inventory drops with fourth-quarter earnings, top estimates for revenue

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This has been an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain disruptions and the COVID-free China policy,” CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh) Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Susan Fenton

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Energy groups target Biden administration due to unwillingness to expand domestic oil production

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Tesla delivers record cars in the first quarter; Production drops during China lockdown

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Andy Gacy, CEO of Amazon, was compensated $213 million in 2021

April 2, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Tesla was unable to resume production in Shanghai on Monday

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

SNL Covers Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Oscar Slap In The Sketch, ‘Weekend Update’

April 3, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Another teacher! Webb Space Telescope completes first multi-instrument alignment

April 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Justin Upton is dedicated to the mission

April 3, 2022 Teri Riley